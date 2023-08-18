Mickey Mouse and his pals are all set for spooky season. The classic Disney characters will be featured in Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats, a new stop-motion Halloween special releasing this fall.
The special follows Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy as they dress up and go trick-or-treating, but they might be getting a little more Halloween spirit than they bargained for. Donald persuades his pals to visit a spooky mansion where they meet Witch Hazel, who casts a spell that turns them into their costumes.
The Mickey Mouse Halloween special also features original music from songwriter Beau Black (The Lion Guard), some of which you can hear in the trailer below.
The Mickey Mouse Halloween special was announced Friday during the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, along several other holiday specials including a Rosh Hashanah episode of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends.
Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney XD. It will be available to stream the following day on Disney+.
