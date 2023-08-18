‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’ Is Getting a Reboot on Disney Junior - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’ Is Getting a Reboot on Disney Junior

Minnie Mouse is finally getting her own space in the clubhouse

Published
Noelene Clark
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Mickey Mouse in “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.”Disney Junior

Hot diggity dog! Mickey Mouse Clubhouse is getting a makeover and returning with brand new episodes. A new version of the Emmy-winning cartoon will premiere on Disney Junior and Disney+ in 2025.

The news was unveiled Friday by Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, during the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim. 

Temporarily titled Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0, the new iteration of Disney Junior's flagship animated series will reunite Mickey with his pals, plus introduce some fresh faces, including Duffy the Disney Bear, "Mickey’s trusted teddy bear, who will make surprise appearances in multiple episodes," according to Disney.

The clubhouse itself will also undergo some changes, including an expansion with a brand-new area just for Minnie Mouse.

The new show is executive-produced by Disney veteran Rob LaDuca, whose production and art department credits include the original series as well as Captain Jake and the Never Land Pirates, DuckTales, Muppet Babies and more popular animated series.

The original cartoon, which premiered in 2006 and aired for a decade, was a steady performer for the network and continues to attract young viewers on Disney+ and on Disney Junior's YouTube channel, where it has earned over 4 billion views.

The new Mickey Mouse Clubhouse series was among several big announcements for the network during its Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event on Friday. Disney also unveiled casting news for Disney Junior's Ariel, trailers for a couple of new stop-motion series, and details about new holiday episodes for other shows including Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

Read More
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
The 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse' logo.Disney Junior
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.