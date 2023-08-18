‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’ Is Getting a Reboot on Disney Junior

Hot diggity dog! Mickey Mouse Clubhouse is getting a makeover and returning with brand new episodes. A new version of the Emmy-winning cartoon will premiere on Disney Junior and Disney+ in 2025.
The news was unveiled Friday by Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, during the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim.
Temporarily titled Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0, the new iteration of Disney Junior's flagship animated series will reunite Mickey with his pals, plus introduce some fresh faces, including Duffy the Disney Bear, "Mickey’s trusted teddy bear, who will make surprise appearances in multiple episodes," according to Disney.
The clubhouse itself will also undergo some changes, including an expansion with a brand-new area just for Minnie Mouse.
The new show is executive-produced by Disney veteran Rob LaDuca, whose production and art department credits include the original series as well as Captain Jake and the Never Land Pirates, DuckTales, Muppet Babies and more popular animated series.
The original cartoon, which premiered in 2006 and aired for a decade, was a steady performer for the network and continues to attract young viewers on Disney+ and on Disney Junior's YouTube channel, where it has earned over 4 billion views.
The new Mickey Mouse Clubhouse series was among several big announcements for the network during its Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event on Friday. Disney also unveiled casting news for Disney Junior's Ariel, trailers for a couple of new stop-motion series, and details about new holiday episodes for other shows including Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends.
- Watch Mickey Mouse Get Spooky in This Charming Stop-Motion Halloween Special
- Mickey Mouse, Please Move Here!
- Keri Russell Says She Was the ‘Least Talented’ Member of ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’
- ‘Liv and Maddie’ Star Joey Bragg Says Disney Channel ‘Cuts a Lot of Corners’ Amid Strikes
- Disney CEO Bob Iger Reportedly Taps Former Mouse House Execs as Advisors
- ‘Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ Is Getting a Rosh Hashanah Episode
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment
- Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Reopened After 2021 Dismissal: ReportEntertainment
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- New Country Sensation Oliver Anthony Warns Fans to Beware of ‘Scammers’Entertainment
- Shia LaBeouf Set to Make His Stage Debut in David Mamet’s New PlayEntertainment