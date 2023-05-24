The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Mick Jagger Pays Tribute to ‘Wonderful Friend’ Tina Turner: ‘I Will Never Forget Her’

    'She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous,' the Rolling Stones frontman shared.

    
    Mike Vulpo
    Paul Natkin/WireImage

    Mick Jagger is honoring longtime friend Tina Turner after the news of her death Wednesday.

    In a new Instagram post, the Rolling Stones frontman shared just how much of an impact the "Queen of Rock and Roll" had on his life. 

    "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner," he wrote. "She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous."

    Jagger also said he will always remember Turner's kindness when he was just starting out in the industry. 

    Read More

    "She helped me so much when I was young," he noted, "and I will never forget her."

    Earlier on Wednesday, Turner's manager confirmed the Grammy winner's death at 83.

    "Tina was a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent," Roger Davies said in a statement to The Messenger. "From the first day I met her in 1980, she believed in herself completely when few others did at that time. It was a privilege and an honour to have been a close friend as well as her manager for more than 30 years. I will miss her deeply." 

    That sentiment was shared by many musicians who posted fond memories of the singer on social media.

    For Jagger, the rock star likely won't forget one performance with Turner in London. In 1985, the pair shared the stage at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium. Together, the duo performed "State of Shock," "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll" and "We Are the World."

    “I always had a crush on Mick Jagger," Turner previously shared with The Guardian. "I loved when we toured with the Rolling Stones."

    And in a separate interview with the Daily Mail, Turner referred to Jagger as a brother "that I never had," whom she shared playful moments with.

    "Mick wanted to dance — and I was a dancer — but he never gave me the credit!" she said in 2017. "He said his mother taught him how to dance. But we worked with him in the dressing room, me and the girls, and we taught him how to Pony."

