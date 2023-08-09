Mick Jagger, Keith Richards Statues Unveiled in Their UK Hometown — See What They Look Like - The Messenger
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards Statues Unveiled in Their UK Hometown — See What They Look Like

Jagger and Richards met on a Dartford, Kent train platform in 1961 and formed The Rolling Stones the following year

Published
Glenn Garner
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform on June 09, 2022 in Liverpool, EnglandJim Dyson/Redferns

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have been immortalized in their hometown.

Bronze statues of the Rolling Stones rockers have been unveiled in Dartford, Kent, where the pair met on a train platform in 1961 and formed their legendary band the following year, according to The Guardian.

Wednesday's unveiling ceremony at One Bell Corner was attended by Richards' daughter Angela and granddaughter Ava.

Commissioned by the Dartford borough council, the depiction by artist and fan Amy Goodman is titled "The Glimmer Twins," after the pseudonym the pair used for production credits on many of their albums. It features Jagger strutting around with a microphone and Richards playing guitar in the 1980s.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards Statues
"The Glimmer Twins" statues of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are unveiled in their Dartford, Kent hometown on Aug. 9, 2023Dartford Borough Council

Goodman told The Guardian she was inspired by the energy and chemistry between the "two incredible music icons," and it took her 10 months to complete.

"I was a nervous wreck. There was a lot of pressure because they are such icons," said Goodman.

Jagger and Richards formed The Rolling Stones in London with fellow founding members Brian Jones, Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts. The group has won four Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, for various singles and albums, seven times.

