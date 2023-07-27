Mick Jagger Celebrates 80th Birthday With Star-Studded Bash — Inside the Lavish Affair - The Messenger
'It was low key, but with some of the biggest names in the world,' a source tells The Messenger of Jagger's celebration

Taylor Henderson and Lanae Brody
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs on stage during a concert as part of their ‘Stones Sixty European Tour’ on July 31, 2022 at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden.Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday party in London Wednesday night with a slew of celebrity guests.

Jagger hosted the party at Embargo Republica. Celebrities like Stella McCartney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lenny Kravitz, Bill Gates and Tobey Maguire were in attendance; Jagger's girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, handled the invitations, a source tells The Messenger.

"There was a band playing old-school music. It was low key, but with some of the biggest names in the world," says the source. "They brought out a cake but Mick never got to it because he was talking to so many people. Everyone kept singing happy birthday!"

Cynthia Bailey, who also attended the festivities, shared a photo of her and Jagger on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Celebrating @mickjagger 80th birthday in London with his friends & family was epic! there was so much love in the room & so much love for this man. thank you @melhamrick for including me in this once in a lifetime moment. you & Mick made me feel right at home! continued love & blessings to you both!"

Last year, Jagger celebrated the Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary on the 14-date Sixty Tour. It marked the first time the band performed without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

The Rolling Stones are also gearing up for a new album, a tribute to Watts, due later this year.

It will reportedly feature Rolling Stones' former bassist, Bill Wyman, 30 years after his departure as well as Paul McCartney of The Beatles. It'll be the group's first original album since 2005's A Bigger Bang.

