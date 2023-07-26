Mick Jagger at 80: 8 Things You Might Not Know About the Rolling Stones Frontman

Happy birthday, Mick Jagger!

Today, the Rolling Stones frontman and rock & roll icon celebrates a major milestone: his 80th birthday. Jagger's musical history spans more than six decades, encompassing 25 studio albums with the Stones and four solo LPs. But while Jagger might be a world-renowned rock star, there are plenty of things you might not know about him. Here are five surprising facts about the legendary singer.

He was hoping to land the role of Alex in the film version of A Clockwork Orange

After the publication of Anthony Burgess' 1962 novel A Clockwork Orange, there was talk of a potential film adaptation starring none other than Jagger. In 1968, before Stanley Kubrick took over the project, some of the singer's well-connected friends, including Marianne Faithfull and all four members of the Beatles, even sent a playful petition to screenwriter Terry Southern asking him to consider the singer for the role ahead of then leading contender David Hemmings, who had recently starred in Michelangelo Antonioni's Blow-Up.

"We, the undersigned, do hereby protest with extreme vehemence as well as shattered illusions (in you) the preference of David Hemmings above Mick Jagger in the role of Alex in The Clockwork Orange," the petition read.

In the end, neither Hemmings nor Jagger booked the leading role. The film ended up in Kubrick's hands, and Malcolm McDowell got the role of Alex.

"We used to be friends. We were hanging around in New York. At the time, we were the 'In Crowd' with Andy Warhol and all," McDowell said last year, reflecting on his relationship with Jagger. "One evening, we were hanging out at somebody’s apartment on the east side of Central Park. We were sitting in a window seat and talking because Jagger wanted to play Alex in A Clockwork Orange. Before Kubrick got hold of the property, Mick Jagger and the Stones wanted to do it! Well, I’d like to see that!"

He studied at the London School of Economics before dropping out to pursue music

Pre-stardom, Jagger considered pursuing journalism or becoming a politician. He initially played with the Stones on weekends and studied at the London School of Economics during the week. "God, the Rolling Stones had so little work — it was like one gig a month," he told Rolling Stone in 1995. "So it wasn’t really that difficult — we just couldn’t get any work."

When Jagger eventually decided to drop out of school, his parents fought back. "It was very, very difficult because my parents obviously didn’t want me to do it. My father was furious with me, absolutely furious," he continued. "I’m sure he wouldn’t have been so mad if I’d have volunteered to join the army. Anything but this. He couldn’t believe it. I agree with him: It wasn’t a viable career opportunity. It was totally stupid. But I didn’t really like being at college. It wasn’t like it was Oxford and had been the most wonderful time of my life. It was really a dull, boring course I was stuck on."

He was knighted in 2003 — despite the Queen's reservations

Jagger's journey to knighthood wasn't without obstacles. Keith Richards, for one, objected, telling Uncut, "It’s not what the Stones is about, is it? I don’t want to step on stage with someone wearing a f---ing coronet and sporting the old ermine." Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth wasn't initially pleased with the decision, either. She reportedly responded to the selection of Jagger by by calling him "not suitable." There were also rumors swirling about Jagger partying and spending time with Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, which may have soured the deal. Jagger was eventually knighted in 2003.

He always believed in his partnership with Keith Richards through their many ups and downs

Despite his well-documented differences with Stones guitarist/co-founder Keith Richards, Jagger always believed in the strength of their partnership. "I think it’s essential," he said when asked by Rolling Stone if he ever minded having a partner in the group. "You don’t have to have a partner for everything you do. But having partners sometimes helps you and sometimes hinders you. You have good times and bad times with them. It’s just the nature of it."

He added that the arrangement was good for optics. "People also like partnerships because they can identify with the drama of two people in partnership," he said. "They can feed off a partnership, and that keeps people entertained. Besides, if you have a successful partnership, it’s self-sustaining."

He doesn't like to perform under the influence

As Jagger told Larry King in 2010, the singer doesn't feel that partying and performance ought to mix — and the reason has to do with control.

"I don't personally like performing taking drugs," he said. "I always think it's better to be not taking drugs or drinking or anything. That's not saying I've never done it — of course, I have. … But it didn't take me that long to realize that it wasn't a good thing. Taking drugs on a recreational level is one thing, but taking them while you're working on a stage… The thing about being onstage is that you really want to feel that you're sort of in control a lot. It's not a place where you want to be out of control."

He's inspired by dream analysis

In a 1978 Rolling Stone interview, Jagger spoke about how his dreams impact his songwriting process. "I don't dream more than anybody else. But dreams are a great inspiration for the lowliest rock & roll writer to the greatest playwrights," he said.

"I’ve read a lot of Jung," Jagger continued. "Anyway, dreams are very important, and I get good ideas from them. I don’t jot them down, I just remember them — the experiences of them — they’re so different from everyday experiences." He described certain songs like "Moonlight Mile" as "dream songs."

Due to an old drug conviction, entering the U.S. is still a headache for him to this day

As he explained to Larry King in 2010, Mick Jagger still has to enter a "special room" every time he comes into the country.

"Every time I come to the United States, I still have to sort of go to the special place. Even though it's 40-something years ago. Marijuana conviction," he said. "You know the immigration line? Normally I have to go to a special room."

He freely admits to copying James Brown's stage moves

"When I first went to America, I met James Brown at the Apollo, and he let me hang out with him and watch his shows" the singer told Time in 2014. "I copied all of his moves. I used to do his slide across the stage, when you move laterally from one side of the stage to the other, twisting your foot on one leg. … So of course I copied his moves, but it’s a kind of attitude too, not just a body move. It’s about presence on stage in relationship to the audience.”