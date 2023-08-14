Mick Fleetwood Recalls Bringing Emergency Supplies To Maui As His Restaurant Burned Down

Hawaii residents are slowly picking up the pieces after a series of wildfires ravaged the island of Maui last week.

The fires broke out Tuesday, August 8, and burned through 2,170 acres, destroying or damaging over 2200 structures. At least 93 people were killed. As many as 1,000 more might be missing.

Mick Fleetwood is one of those residents, having lived in Maui for the last four decades. The co-founder of the beloved band Fleetwood Mac owned a restaurant called Fleetwoods in Lahaina, which was also lost to the fires. He spoke about the crisis on CBS Mornings.

There's "a lot of history here" in the town of Lahaina, he shared on Monday. "For me. For family... This is my home. Nowhere else."

Fleetwood was visiting Los Angeles at the time of the fires, but he rushed back as soon as he could with emergency supplies.

"There are people who are still in dire, dire, dire straits emotionally," he reiterated while stating that he's dedicated to helping out his staff of 100 people who lost their livelihoods at his restaurant, as well as the rest of the island.

Fleetwood announced the loss of his restaurant last week, saying, "Fleetwoods on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members."

Officials estimate that rebuilding around the island could cost around $5.5 billion. President Joe Biden approved a Disaster Declaration for Hawaii that will provide "grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

When asked if he'd do a benefit concert for Maui, Fleetwood responded, "I think music is a hugely powerful medium. Thoughts are already in here," pointing to his head.

While nothing is official yet, "There's no doubt that my intention is to be part of things, to create within something to keep this on the tip of people's thought process." The drummer concluded, "It's something I can do. It's something I aspire to do. That's what I trust."