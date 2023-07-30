Michelle Yeoh Shares Sweet (and Funny!) Photos from Wedding to Jean Todt - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Michelle Yeoh Shares Sweet (and Funny!) Photos from Wedding to Jean Todt

In one cute snap, the Oscar winner posted a photo of the 'Tomorrow Never Dies' movie poster with Todt's face over Pierce Brosnan's

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh, wearing Moussaieff jewellery, arrive at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.Dave Benett/Getty Images for Moussaieff

Michelle Yeoh revealed more touching moments from her recent nuptials to Jean Todt.

The Oscar winner shared additional photos from the couple's nuptials in Switzerland, including a hilarious revised James Bond movie poster.

In one snap, Todt's face is superimposed on Yeoh's co-star Pierce Brosnan's body, remaking the poster for 1997's Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies into a tribute to the couple's enduring relationship. The title of the new version? Love Never Dies.

"19 years and YES!! we are married!! Thkq to our ‘families’ ❤️ who love us for all these years . We love you and here’s to many more to come ❤️✨❤️✨✨" the actress wrote alongside the images.

One photo shows the couple exchanging rings and another shares an intimate moment as the pair — who first got engaged in 2004 — snuggle in bed together.

The couple reportedly met at the 2004 Shanghai Grand Prix. They are said to split their time between Paris, Geneva and Hong Kong.

"A guy was trying to clear the stage and was being rude, so Jean went up to him and talked him down. He’s about my height, and the fact that he could talk down someone bigger than him was my first impression of him – and a good one," she said about their first meeting to You magazine.

Todt is the former CEO of Ferrari and was also president of FIA — which is the governing body of motorsport, which includes F1 (Formula 1) — until December 2021.

