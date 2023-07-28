Michelle Yeoh Marries Jean Todt After 19-Year Engagement: See Photos!

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt got married on Thursday after getting engaged nineteen years ago.

The happy news was shared by ex- Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa, who posted a series of images from the nuptials held in Switzerland.

"We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004," read a message from a program Massa shared.

"On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES. Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, We are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!"

The actress had a special keepsake with her at the event: her Oscar!

The Messenger reached out to a rep for Yeoh for further comment.

Who is Jean Todt?

Todt is the former CEO of Ferrari and was also president of FIA — which is the governing body of motorsport, which includes F1 (Formula 1) — until December 2021.

Where did Michelle and Jean meet?

The couple reportedly met at the 2004 Shanghai Grand Prix. The couple are said to split their time between Paris, Geneva and Hong Kong.

"A guy was trying to clear the stage and was being rude, so Jean went up to him and talked him down. He’s about my height, and the fact that he could talk down someone bigger than him was my first impression of him – and a good one," she said about their first meeting to You magazine.