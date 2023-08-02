Michelle Buteau Hopes SAG Strike Will Make Hollywood ‘Bigger, Better and Blacker Than Ever’ (Exclusive)

Michelle Buteau is having an eventful summer.

Although the Survival of the Thickest star, 46, can't discuss her new hit Netflix show amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, she told The Messenger about her experience on the picket lines while discussing the new season of her Adulting with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos podcast.

"The only hopefulness I really have experienced is being on picket lines and seeing how many people really believe in this cause, because we're not just doing it for ourselves," Buteau explained. "It's like a hotel room. It's like the Earth, it's why we recycle. We want to leave this place better than we found it. And how can we do that if the same ten people keep getting richer?"

She added: "I do feel like I'm just in the storm. What I do know though, is when we do finally [get a deal], it's gonna be bigger, better, and Blacker than ever, and I mean that for everything: contracts, shows, asses."

Michelle Buteau and 'Adulting' podcast co-host Jordan Carlos attend the 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards on March 5, 2023 in New York City Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Buteau is staying busy with her Exactly Right Media podcast, which she described as a "very safe, shared space," albeit a "crazy platform" where she and Carlos, 45, dispense honest adulting advice with a new guest each week.

"Jordan and I really do care about each other and humanity," said Buteau of the intent behind the podcast, which she admitted can be "a little shady too."

The comedian explained that Carlos — a fellow comedian with credits for shows like The Colbert Report and The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore — "is really good at the financial stuff, which is really important for people's ultimate mental health because they can't figure out how to just stake their claim in America because capitalism is so crazy. So I love that he's like, 'No, it's not that hard, do this.'"

"But for me, I'm really good at the emotional stuff, or at least I like that the best," she continued. "And so I love when people are like, 'Should I break up with someone?' Because I'm like, 'The answer is yes.' If you're asking me… bitch, you already know the answer."

Buteau shared some pearls of wisdom with The Messenger.

On Friendship

Buteau said that the secret to her enduring friendship with Carlos and making friends in your 40s is to remember "you are the company you keep," adding: "I love him the way he loves me."

"I think it's really important to respect your friends and want to see them win," she said. "I'm not friends with a lot of people now in my 40s, but the people I am still friends with, they're all dimes!"

On Relationships

The Marry Me actress also dispensed some valuable relationship advice after celebrating her 13th wedding anniversary with photographer husband Gijs van der Most on Sunday. The couple shares 4-year-old twins Hazel and Otis.

"I never thought I was going to be married because I never thought that I could like somebody past three weeks, real talk," she admitted, adding: "But you kind of treat it like going to the gym ... day by day, bitch, let's not overwhelm ourselves. If you still like it today, even better. And it's like, 'Wow, 13 years and here we are.'"

She said for a successful relationship, there "can't be any red flags," noting: "You can't have anything in the back of your mind. Because that's just like a seed for destruction. And that sh--'s only gonna grow into a plant of trauma."

"If there's something about that person that you're like, 'Is this weird?' It probably is weird, bitch," she added.

On Self-Love

But some of Buteau's most important wisdom is about self-love, a theme throughout her Netflix series and the 2020 collection of essays on which it's based. "You get there eventually," she said of what she learned from her own journey.

"I stopped listening to people. I stopped asking people what they thought and started trusting my instinct because I'm like, I know this is good. I know I look good. So why am I letting them tell me otherwise?"

Buteau recalled: "Even when I had the professor tell me in college, 'You're too fat to be on camera,' I was like, 'I guess he's right because I don’t see anyone like me.' But I was so tired of editing basic people. So, I really cut out the noise and just did me. And it didn't happen overnight. No one's gonna wake up one day and be Lizzo at the Grammys. Just take your time and give yourself grace."

The new season of the Adulting with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos podcast premieres Wednesday, and Season 1 of Survival of the Thickest is now streaming on Netflix.