Country Star Michael Ray Reveals Why Marriage to Carly Pearce Failed
Entertainment.
Country Star Michael Ray Reveals Why Marriage to Carly Pearce Failed

The singer opened up about his relationship with the 'What He Didn't Do' crooner during an appearance on radio DJ Bobby Bones' podcast 'Bobbycast'

Olivia Jakiel
Carly Pearce and Michael Ray attend the 12th Annual T.J. Martell Foundation Nashville Gala at Omni Hotel on February 24, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Michael Ray is getting candid about his failed marriage to fellow country star Carly Pearce

During an appearance on radio DJ Bobby Bones' podcast, Bobbycast, the "Just the Way I Am" singer opened up about what he could've done differently throughout their relationship. 

"I can't speak for her, but for me, it was like, 'Man, look at all this going right.' Also, we weren't around each other a lot," the singer said, noting that they didn't spend much time together at home as two touring artists.

"I probably would have slowed things down. I wouldn't have been so influenced by people, you know, fans being involved in it," he added. "To be honest, I think I knew in the beginning, or around that time, that this was something we probably should have slowed down." 

The Higher Education artist continued: "We didn't do counseling, we didn't do any of that beforehand, and I think that — there were moments that I look back now, and I'm like, 'Why didn't I speak up on that?' That was one of the first times I realized that her and I are opposite."

Ray admitted that he "dropped the ball in a lot of ways," noting that by their wedding day, their relationship was already on the rocks. 

"I didn't show up after our wedding day because by that point in time, there was a lot of stuff that she didn't show up for," he said, "And it was just kind of like — there was stuff that happened that day where I was like, 'I'm done. I'm out.'"

Pearce and Ray first went public with their romance in July 2018. The former couple wed in October the following year before announcing their split in June 2020 after eight months of marriage. 

"This was not a flippant decision," Pearce told People of their divorce in November that same year. "This was something that I really took time to make sure I was doing the right thing. It was very clear that this was not the marriage that I wanted."

