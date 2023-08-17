Sir Michael Parkinson, the iconic UK television host, has died at the age of 88. Parkinson died at his home after a "brief illness" according to a statement from his family Thursday.

Later, Parkinson (best known as the host of the BBC's talk show Parkinson, which ran from 1971 to 1982 and 2004 to 2007) was was remembered by his former network in a touching statement.

"Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed," BBC Director-General Tim Davie said.

"He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a brilliant listener."

Michael Parkinson portrait in 1991 in England. (Photo by Trevor Leighton/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

The statement concluded, "Michael was truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be highly missed."

After Parkinson's death was announced, many of his famous interview subjects began to pay their respects.

"Michael Parkinson was a TV legend who was one of the greats," Elton John wrote on Instagram Thursday. "I loved his company and his incredible knowledge of cricket and Barnsley Football Club. A real icon who brought out the very best in his guests. Condolences and love to Mary and his family."

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, famed British broadcaster and historian David Attenborough said, "With Michael, it was always friendly, always thorough, always intelligent, always a pleasure to do it, and I think that came over no matter who is interviewee was.

Legendary actor Michael Caine paid his respects on Twitter, writing, "Michael Parkinson was irreplaceable, he was charming, always wanted to have a good laugh. He brought the best of everyone he met. Always looked forward to be interviewed by him."