Michael Oher was "kept in the dark" about his finances for nearly two decades, according to his attorney's new legal filing this week.
The athlete is requesting that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy submit accounting on how much he made from The Blind Side, the 2009 biopic about his life. Oher asked the court to set a two week deadline for the couple, per People, which first reported the news.
"[The Tuohys] have failed to file the first accounting and have failed to timely file a single accounting for the last 19 years,”"Oher's attorneys wrote in a filing submitted Monday.
Without the accounting, Oher has been "forced to rely on the verbal assurances from his co-conservators." His attorneys also noted that the retired NFL star was "excluded" from knowing the full extent of contracts negotiated on his behalf.
"Instead of protecting that asset and ensuring that [Oher] received the full benefits therefrom, the co-conservators [Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy] took this asset and have used it to enrich themselves at [Oher's] expense," the filing alleges.
The Blind Side amassed a gross revenue of more than $330 million. Oher has stated that he received "nothing" for "a story that would not have existed without him," while the Tuohys and their two children received "millions of dollars" in royalties.
The Tuohys' attorney Randall Fishman claims each member of the Tuohy family, including Oher, was paid approximately $100,000.
