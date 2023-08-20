Michael Oher Reveals He Had Limited Involvement in Telling His ‘Blind Side’ Story - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Michael Oher Reveals He Had Limited Involvement in Telling His ‘Blind Side’ Story

The author, Michael Lewis, didn't consult him until the end of his research

Katherine Esters
In the first half of a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome on August 23, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Despite being the key subject of The Blind Side by Michael Lewis — and the film it's based on — Michael Oher revealed just how little involvement he had in the movie in his 2011 memoir, I Beat the Odds.

Michael Lewis
Author of ‘The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game’ Michael Lewis attends the “The Blind Side” benefit premiere at the Prytania Theatre on November 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana.Skip Bolen/Getty Images

The now-retired NFL player says he met Lewis in 2008 through his "adoptive" father, Sean Tuohy.

The author took an immediate interest in Oher's story and his relationship to the Tuohys, eventually pitching a "Pygmalion piece" about him to his editor at the New York Times.

"I just kind of figured he was some eccentric friend of Sean's and it would all blow over soon," Oher wrote.

After talking to "everyone" about the rising football star, Lewis convinced his editor to print the first chapter of what would become The Blind Side. At this point Oher knew a book was in the works, but he was busy with school and "couldn't see the point" in dredging up his history.

"For a long time... I was pretty unaware of what Lewis was doing as he tried to get my story right for his book," Oher wrote. It "sounded so crazy to me that I didn't give it a lot of thought."

Oher says he rang up Lewis once he took a look at his credentials.

The two had a couple of discussions, though the author was already wrapping up the book by this point. Towards the end of their visits, Lewis "felt he had the story he needed" to finish it.

Lewis's book was published in 2006 and an exclusive in the New York Times quickly followed. Oher believed it would be a "big hit," but only with sports enthusiasts. Less than two years later, the movie rights were sold and Lewis began working on a screenplay with John Lee Hancock. The Blind Side came out in 2009 to critical success, amassing $330 million in global box office sales.

When it comes to telling his life's story, Oher is back in the driver's seat. He recently filed a petition against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, to end their legal conservatorship. His second book, When Your Back's Against the Wall: Fame Football, and Lessons Learned through a Lifetime of Adversity, released earlier this month.

