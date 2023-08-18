Michael Oher Revealed He Didn’t See ‘The Blind Side’ Until A Month After Its Release — And Felt It Made Him Look ‘Dumb’

In his 2011 memoir, I Beat the Odds, Michael Oher shared his mixed reaction to seeing his life story depicted in the hit 2009 film, The Blind Side.



The film, based on a biography of the same name by Michael Lewis, hones in on Oher's coming-of-age as a foster child at Briarcrest Christian School in Tennessee where he'd catch the attention of Sean Tuohy — who would later become his "adoptive" parent, alonside Sean's wife, Leigh Anne.



Oher recently filed a petition against the Tuohys, who he says "made millions" from the film by tricking him into making them his legal conservators.

In his book, the now-retired NFL offensive lineman explained that he missed The Blind Side premiere in New Orleans due to a work conflict.

By the time he had a chance to see the film, it had been in theaters "for over a month."



"I went with a couple of my teammates and just bought a ticket to the show like a normal person. I didn't tell anyone at the theater who I was or that the movie was about me," he wrote.

While he "liked" the film and believed actor Quinton Aaron did a "great job" acting the part, Oher preferred Lewis's telling of his story.

He felt the movie made him seem "clueless" about football, when he had "always taken pride" in his knowledge about the game.



"I watched those scenes thinking, 'No, that's not me at all! I've been studying— really studying — the game since I was a little kid!'"

Oher also took issue with the questioning of his intellectual capabilities.

Instead of portraying him as "a kid who never had consistent academic instruction and ended up thriving once he got it," the director reduced his character down to being "dumb." He directed those who doubt his smarts to his academic record at Ole Miss, where he made the dean's list twice.



Despite his mixed feelings on the film, Oher hopes other foster kids will find hope and strength after watching The Blind Side.



"If my story in The Blind Side can help inspire them to find a way out of the ghetto, then it's all worth it to me."