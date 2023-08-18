Michael Oher Revealed He Didn’t See ‘The Blind Side’ Until A Month After Its Release — And Felt It Made Him Look ‘Dumb’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Michael Oher Revealed He Didn’t See ‘The Blind Side’ Until A Month After Its Release — And Felt It Made Him Look ‘Dumb’

The football player talks about his experience with the film in his 2011 memoir

Published |Updated
Katherine Esters
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
In the first half of a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome on August 23, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

In his 2011 memoir, I Beat the Odds, Michael Oher shared his mixed reaction to seeing his life story depicted in the hit 2009 film, The Blind Side.

The film, based on a biography of the same name by Michael Lewis, hones in on Oher's coming-of-age as a foster child at Briarcrest Christian School in Tennessee where he'd catch the attention of Sean Tuohy — who would later become his "adoptive" parent, alonside Sean's wife, Leigh Anne.

Oher recently filed a petition against the Tuohys, who he says "made millions" from the film by tricking him into making them his legal conservators.

In his book, the now-retired NFL offensive lineman explained that he missed The Blind Side premiere in New Orleans due to a work conflict.

By the time he had a chance to see the film, it had been in theaters "for over a month."

"I went with a couple of my teammates and just bought a ticket to the show like a normal person. I didn't tell anyone at the theater who I was or that the movie was about me," he wrote.

While he "liked" the film and believed actor Quinton Aaron did a "great job" acting the part, Oher preferred Lewis's telling of his story.

He felt the movie made him seem "clueless" about football, when he had "always taken pride" in his knowledge about the game.

"I watched those scenes thinking, 'No, that's not me at all! I've been studying— really studying — the game since I was a little kid!'"

Oher also took issue with the questioning of his intellectual capabilities.

Instead of portraying him as "a kid who never had consistent academic instruction and ended up thriving once he got it," the director reduced his character down to being "dumb." He directed those who doubt his smarts to his academic record at Ole Miss, where he made the dean's list twice.

Despite his mixed feelings on the film, Oher hopes other foster kids will find hope and strength after watching The Blind Side.

"If my story in The Blind Side can help inspire them to find a way out of the ghetto, then it's all worth it to me."

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.