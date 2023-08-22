Michael Oher is staying quiet about his lawsuit against the Tuohys, but he did have some strong words to say that could signal his resolve in the legal battle.

The former NFL and Ole Miss offensive lineman claimed that Sean Tuohy, his wife Leigh Anne, and their children made “millions of dollars” after Oher was the subject of the Oscar-winning film The Blind Side. (The Tuohys have denied the allegations.)

Oher made the claims in legal documents filed earlier this month — and reviewed by The Messenger — that he was never adopted but instead was under a conservatorship and received nothing from the film.

On Monday, Oher appeared at a book signing for his book When Your Back's Against the Wall: Fame, Football and Lessons Learned through a Lifetime of Adversity, which was released on Aug. 8.

After receiving a warm welcome from the crowd, he chose not to make any direct comments on the lawsuit, and instead, expressed gratitude for his new book.

“This book, it means a lot to me,” Oher said in his 90-second introduction at The Ivy Bookshop in Baltimore.

He added: “Basically, it’s a playbook on life and how I continue to fight back and when your back’s against the wall. That’s how I’ve felt all my life.”

Former NFL football player Michael Oher, whose story became the inspiration for the Oscar-nominated movie “The Blind Side,” signs books at an event for his new memoir at a store in Baltimore, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Last week, Oher sued Sean and Leah Anne Tuohy to lift his conservatorship with them. AP Photo/Stephen Whyno

What the legal battle between Oher and the Tuohys is about

Oher alleged in court documents that as co-conservators, Leigh Anne and Sean were legally authorized to make business deals in his name. In the documents, he said he believed the conservatorship papers they asked him to sign were a step towards adoption. According to the filing, the Tuohys saw "a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit."

The petition further alleges that the Tuohys used their status to negotiate a contract with Fox for The Blind Side, which has a massed gross revenue of more than $330 million.

While Oher received "nothing" for "a story that would not have existed without him," the docs state, the Tuohys and their two children received "millions of dollars" in royalties.

Sean and Sean Tuohy Jr. have denied all of the claims.

Marty Singer, who represents Sean and Leigh Anne, alleged last week that Oher had threatened to "plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million."

Sean denies that the family cashed in on the film and told the Daily Memphian that he was already well-off after selling the majority of his fast-food franchises for more than $200 million.

“We didn’t make any money off the movie,” Tuohy said, per the report. “Well, Michael Lewis [the author of the book The Blind Side] gave us half of his share. Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael. It was about $14,000, each."

“We were never offered money. We never asked for money. My money is well-documented. You can look up how much I sold my company for," he added. "I will say it’s upsetting that people would think I would want to make money off any of my children."

Oher's petition is asking the court to end the conservatorship and the Tuohys' rights to use his name, image and likeness for their own benefit. Oher is also demanding the Tuohys to provide a full account of their earning from using his name, and to have the couple pay him a "fair" share of profits.

An attorney for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy said in a news conference on Aug. 16 that the couple wants to end the conservatorship.