Michael Oher Breaks Silence in First Public Appearance Amid Lawsuit Against ‘Blind Side’ Family
The retired NFL player filed a lawsuit against the Tuohys last week, putting a sad end to a heartwarming story that gripped millions
Michael Oher is staying quiet about his lawsuit against the Tuohys, but he did have some strong words to say that could signal his resolve in the legal battle.
The former NFL and Ole Miss offensive lineman claimed that Sean Tuohy, his wife Leigh Anne, and their children made “millions of dollars” after Oher was the subject of the Oscar-winning film The Blind Side. (The Tuohys have denied the allegations.)
Oher made the claims in legal documents filed earlier this month — and reviewed by The Messenger — that he was never adopted but instead was under a conservatorship and received nothing from the film.
On Monday, Oher appeared at a book signing for his book When Your Back's Against the Wall: Fame, Football and Lessons Learned through a Lifetime of Adversity, which was released on Aug. 8.
After receiving a warm welcome from the crowd, he chose not to make any direct comments on the lawsuit, and instead, expressed gratitude for his new book.
“This book, it means a lot to me,” Oher said in his 90-second introduction at The Ivy Bookshop in Baltimore.
He added: “Basically, it’s a playbook on life and how I continue to fight back and when your back’s against the wall. That’s how I’ve felt all my life.”
- Where to Watch ‘The Blind Side’ Amid the Michael Oher and Tuohy Family Drama
- ‘Blind Side’ Movie Producers Vigorously Defend Film Amid Michael Oher and Tuohy Family Drama
- Michael Oher Appears at Book Signing in Wake of ‘Blind Side’ Controversy
- ‘Blind Side’ Tuohy Family to End Conservatorship for Michael Oher
- ‘Blind Side’ Author Says Michael Oher ‘Should Be Mad at Hollywood’ and Not Tuohy Family
- ‘The Blind Side’ Producers Defend Movie Against ‘False’ Claims About Tuohy Family’s Payout
What the legal battle between Oher and the Tuohys is about
Oher alleged in court documents that as co-conservators, Leigh Anne and Sean were legally authorized to make business deals in his name. In the documents, he said he believed the conservatorship papers they asked him to sign were a step towards adoption. According to the filing, the Tuohys saw "a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit."
The petition further alleges that the Tuohys used their status to negotiate a contract with Fox for The Blind Side, which has a massed gross revenue of more than $330 million.
While Oher received "nothing" for "a story that would not have existed without him," the docs state, the Tuohys and their two children received "millions of dollars" in royalties.
Sean and Sean Tuohy Jr. have denied all of the claims.
Marty Singer, who represents Sean and Leigh Anne, alleged last week that Oher had threatened to "plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million."
Sean denies that the family cashed in on the film and told the Daily Memphian that he was already well-off after selling the majority of his fast-food franchises for more than $200 million.
“We didn’t make any money off the movie,” Tuohy said, per the report. “Well, Michael Lewis [the author of the book The Blind Side] gave us half of his share. Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael. It was about $14,000, each."
“We were never offered money. We never asked for money. My money is well-documented. You can look up how much I sold my company for," he added. "I will say it’s upsetting that people would think I would want to make money off any of my children."
Oher's petition is asking the court to end the conservatorship and the Tuohys' rights to use his name, image and likeness for their own benefit. Oher is also demanding the Tuohys to provide a full account of their earning from using his name, and to have the couple pay him a "fair" share of profits.
An attorney for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy said in a news conference on Aug. 16 that the couple wants to end the conservatorship.
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Announces Engagement to Adam WoolardEntertainment
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Is Engaged to Christian GoldEntertainment
- Jamie Foxx Plays God in Upcoming Comedy ‘Not Another Church Movie’Entertainment
- ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Reveals the Reason for Her ExitEntertainment
- TV Premiere Dates Schedule: Every New and Returning Show in Fall 2023Entertainment
- Selena Gomez Addresses Rumors That ‘Single Soon’ Is About The WeekndEntertainment
- Pink Honors Her Dad, a Vietnam Veteran, on Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Internet Goes Wild Over Singer Bad Bunny’s Nude SelfieEntertainment
- Hilarie Burton Opens Up About ‘Creepy’ Way ‘One Tree Hill’ Boss Wrote Himself Into a ScriptEntertainment
- Ariana Madix on Sharing a House with Tom Sandoval After Scandoval: ‘I Sleep With My Door Locked’Entertainment
- Keke Palmer Reveals NSFW Tattoo of Boyfriend Darius Jackson’s BirthdayEntertainment
- Meet Jared Freid: The Comedian Who Made His Career by Obsessing Over ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)Entertainment