Michael Oher Appears at Book Signing in Wake of ‘Blind Side’ Controversy

He spoke briefly about his new book, 'When Your Back’s Against the Wall: Fame, Football and Lessons Learned Through a Lifetime of Adversity'

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels stands with his family during senior ceremonies prior to a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 28, 2008 in Oxford, Mississippi.Matthew Sharpe/Getty Images

Former football player Michael Oher appeared Monday at a book-signing event in wake of the controversy that emerged last week after he filed legal papers to end his conservatorship with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy.

The subject of the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side claims that the Tuohys tricked him into signing papers putting him in a conservatorship rather than adopting him into their family. He’s also seeking full accounting of the money earned from his story and wants to be paid with interest.

However, the former Baltimore Ravens player declined to address the situation with reporters present at Monday’s event, according to the Associated Press. Instead, he spoke briefly about his new book, When Your Back’s Against the Wall: Fame, Football and Lessons Learned Through a Lifetime of Adversity.

“This book, it means a lot to me,” Oher said in his 90-second introduction at The Ivy Bookshop. “Basically, it’s a playbook on life and how I continue to fight back and when your back’s against the wall. That’s how I’ve felt all my life.”

In his 2011 memoir, I Beat the Odds, Oher revealed that he had little involvement in Michael Lewis’ book, The Blind Side, and the film that it inspired.

"For a long time... I was pretty unaware of what Lewis was doing as he tried to get my story right for his book," Oher wrote. It "sounded so crazy to me that I didn't give it a lot of thought."

An attorney for or Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy said in a news conference last week that the couple wants to end their conservatorship of Oher. Earlier, the family, through their lawyer, said that Oher allegedly asked for $15 million before accusing them of profiting off him.

