The sexual abuse claims against Michael Jackson have reportedly resurfaced in court.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck's lawsuits against Jackson will move forward after three appellate judges of the California Court of Appeal ruled in favor of reopening the case against Jackson's MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures companies, according to People.

The Friday news comes after an appeals court in California ruled in July that it would consider reopening both cases after they were dismissed in 2021.

Robson first filed his lawsuit in 2013, and Safechuck took legal action in 2014, both naming Jackson's companies MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc. in their complaints.

In 2021, Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young determined that the companies and their employees were not legally responsible for Robson and Safechuck and dismissed the claims. However, that decision was reversed in June by California's 2nd District Court of Appeal.

Safechuck and Robson's cases were first tossed out in 2017 due to the statute of limitations. But two years later, the California Child Victims Act was passed and extended "the statute of limitations for California child sexual abuse survivors reaching adulthood to initiate a claim against their abusers." Due to the new law, an appeals court reinstated the cases.

Michael Jackson prepares to enter the Santa Barbara County Superior Court to hear the verdict read in his child molestation case June 13, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. Kevork Djansezian-Pool/Getty Images

Robson, who met Jackson when he was 5, alleged in his lawsuit that the singer molested him for seven years. A professional dancer, Robson appeared in a handful of Jackson's music videos and was an artist on Jackson's label. He claimed that as an employee of the singer's companies, they had a duty to protect him.

Safechuck made similar claims, stating in his lawsuit that he met Jackson, who died in 2009, when he was filming a Pepsi commercial at 9 years old. He alleged Jackson frequently gave him expensive gifts before allegedly sexually abusing him on multiple occasions.

Jackson's estate has denied the claims and noted that when Jackson was on trial (and later acquitted) in 2005, Robson testified that Jackson had never abused him; Safechuck reportedly said the same to authorities.

Both have been vocal about their allegations and detailed them in HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary in 2019.