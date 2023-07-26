Lawyers for Michael Jackson's estate are expected to head to court on Wednesday to keep two lawsuits from heading back to trial.

The suits, which were filed after Jackson's death in 2009, were brought forth by two men who allege that Jackson sexually abused them as children. According to the Associated Press, a California appeals court is considering reviving the previously dismissed lawsuits.

The men are suing the singer's corporations MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc. One of Jackson's alleged victims, who first met Jackson when he was five years old and went on to be in some of the singer's music videos, said he was an employee of Jackson so the companies had a duty to protect him.

The other alleged victim met Jackson when he was nine while filming a commercial. In his suit, he recounted getting gifts from the singer before being sexually abused by Jackson.

The singer's estate has continued to vehemently deny the allegations, pointing to past testimony from the alleged victims when they denied any abuse occurred.

The lawsuits were originally dismissed in 2017 for being beyond the statute of limitations. They were reconsidered in 2019 following a new California law broadening the scope of sexual abuse cases.

However, in 2021, a court ruled Jackson's companies had no legal duty to protect the two men. In June, a three-judge panel of California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal reversed that decision in a tentative ruling, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jackson, during his life and following his death, has been the subject of several sexual abuse allegations and was at the center of a 2005 criminal trial that lasted for four months. He was eventually acquitted.