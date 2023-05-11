The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    The Takeaway: While reflecting on his decades-long career, Michael J. Fox got candid about turning down a role in Ghost.

    Michael J. Fox is opening up about the movie that got away. During a recent interview with Variety to discuss his upcoming documentary Still, the actor looked back on his career — from the hits to the missteps.

    Fox told the outlet that he turned down the 1990 film Ghost, which starred Demi Moore, though he didn't indicate which role he was offered. “I didn't see how it would work,” he said. “It shows I can be an idiot too.” Ghost went on to gross over $500 million globally.

    A year later, Fox was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's, and his doctor told him that he had 10 years of work left. “It’s such a s—ty disease,” Fox said. “I didn’t want to think about it. I didn’t want to deal with it. It didn’t fit my story. I just shut down."

    The actor beat his doctor's expectations, continuing to maintain a steady slate of projects including The Good Wife and Curb Your Enthusiasm until his retirement in 2020.

    Now, he's appearing on-screen as himself in an Apple TV+ memoir-like film that will cover his professional and personal journey. “I just think he's a remarkable person," Still director Davis Guggenheim told Esquire. "...When things got really, really hard, he changed and he became this really, very open, very passionate person who now is an incredible role model, even though that was never what he wanted.”

    Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie will be released on Apple TV+ on May 12.

