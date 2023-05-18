Michael Douglas Revealed Why He’s an ‘Expert’ at Movie Sex Scenes

Michael Douglas is opening up about getting intimate on screen.

The actor, who starred in the erotic thrillers Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction, spoke about working with his female co-stars on such films while on hand to accept the Honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

"The secret, I guess — since I've become the expert on sex scenes in movies — is rehearsal," he said, per People magazine. "You do a fight scene, you have to work out the choreography. ... When you do that you go, 'Okay, I throw a punch, boom, you go back and you come back, you throw, boom.' You start very slowly and then you work your way up to a faster pace."

When it comes to steamy onscreen material, Douglas said he always tells his co-star exactly where his hand is going and makes sure he has permission. The whole process is "very well choreographed."

The actor got his share of practice on the set of Basic Instinct, which featured intimate scenes with co-star Sharon Stone. Multiple actresses turned down the role before Stone accepted.

"We were auditioning, trying to find the right actress for the part, and [the film's director] Paul [Verhoeven] knew there was going to be a lot of active sex — there is in a lot of his films," Douglas recalled. "So when he would meet these actresses, he would always preface it by saying, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. But there'll be nudity. Yeah, nudity... Lots of nudity.' I said, 'Paul, you don't have to say that.'"

On Tuesday, Douglas walked the red carpet for the opening night of Cannes, attending the premiere of Jeanne du Barry alongside his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and daughter, Carys.