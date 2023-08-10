Wait, It Was Michael Cohen Who Sent That Infamous Photo of Luann de Lesseps’ Fiancé Kissing Another Woman at The Regency to Bethenny Frankel?
The iconic moment from Season 8 of 'Real Housewives of New York City' was, against all odds, all thanks to Donald Trump's former lawyer
Please tell me it's not about Michael Cohen... It was one of the great reality TV mysteries of our time. During Season 8 of The Real Housewives of New York City in 2016, Bethenny Frankel received a mysterious text with a photo of Luann de Lesseps' then-fiancé Tom D'Agostino kissing another woman at the Regency Hotel one day before their engagement party.
When Frankel told de Lesseps she had some bad news, de Lesseps sat down on Frankel's bed and said, "Please don't let it be about Tom."
"It's about Tom," a shaken Frankel responded.
Up until now, the source of the text message has remained an elusive Housewives mystery. However, we may finally have an answer thanks to former RHONY cast member Carole Radziwill.
"Six months ago, maybe eight months ago, I'm having dinner downtown with a friend of mine who is in the movie business," Radziwill said on Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald Thursday. "In walks Michael Cohen, who is [Donald] Trump's lawyer. Michael wrote a book, and he wanted to talk to my friend about maybe doing something with the book. I'm like, 'Oh my god, f--ing Michael Cohen is at dinner.'"
From there, things only got stranger.
"He sits down, and he's a character," Radziwill continued. "I'm prepared to not like him. All I know about him is from the impeachment trial and all that. I gotta be honest, he was really funny. He was like, 'I know you!' and I'm like 'You don’t know me, there's no way.'"
Not only did Cohen know who Radziwill was, he was intimately familiar with the rest of her former Housewives cast mates, too. "He started talking about Bethenny, Luann, Sonja [Morgan], Dorinda [Medley]," she said. "He knew all of them."
"We started talking about Tom and the wedding," Radziwill revealed. "He goes, 'Of course I know Tom, who do you think took the picture?' I was like, 'Wait, what did you say?' and he says, 'Who do you think took the picture at The Regency?'"
So, why would the one-time legal counsel to the former president of the United States have been an integral part of this legendary Housewives ruse?
"Dennis Shields, who was then Bethenny's boyfriend, was friends with Michael Cohen," Radziwill explained. "They both lived in Trump Tower, and they were friends."
As Cohen's story goes, he sent the photo to Shields, who then sent the photo to Frankel, who then showed it to de Lesseps. And thus, reality TV history was made.
