Michael Cimino Shares the Secrets Behind His New Shredded Physique (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Michael Cimino Shares the Secrets Behind His New Shredded Physique (Exclusive)

'A big part of my goal for my summer this year was self-improvement,' the 'Love, Victor' and 'Never Have I Ever' actor tells The Messenger

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Michael Cimino attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Michael Cimino has gone from a boy to a man right before our eyes.

The actor, 23, rose to fame as the babyfaced lead on Love, Victor, which premiered on Hulu in 2020. By the time he popped up as the bad boy love interest on Season 4 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever in 2023, however, viewers were doing double takes.

Cimino, suddenly, had bulked up. It's a transformation that he routinely shows off on Instagram, often to the delight of his 1.5 million followers.

In a conversation with The Messenger, Cimino revealed how he managed to do it. But first, the bad news.

"I hurt my wrist like a month ago doing something really dumb," the actor revealed. "I was picking up a keyboard and I hurt my wrist."

His bad luck has left him out of commission since, but prior to the keyboard mishap? He had it all down to a science.

"Before that, I was doing weightlifting and boxing on Monday," he divulged. "On Tuesday, I go and rock climb. Then Wednesday, weightlifting and boxing. Thursday, rock climbing. Friday, same thing, and then Saturday go rock climbing again."

Read More

In addition to reaping the physical benefits, it's turned into a social event for Cimino and his buddies.

"I just go to some indoor gyms by my house," he said of his hobby. "I bounce around to a few different ones because my friends like to climb, too. It's just fun. Obviously it's always good to stay active."

Proving that some men really do have it all, Cimino's smile has also been breaking hearts left and right since his Love, Victor days. So, naturally, he's partnered with Invisalign clear aligners to make sure it stays intact.

"A big part of my goal for my summer this year was self-improvement," he shared. "It's just the easiest way to do it with my lifestyle. I'm up and on-the-go all the time. It's the least invasive and easiest thing to do."

Once he gets that wrist healed, he'll be unstoppable.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.