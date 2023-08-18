Michael Cimino Shares the Secrets Behind His New Shredded Physique (Exclusive)

Michael Cimino has gone from a boy to a man right before our eyes.

The actor, 23, rose to fame as the babyfaced lead on Love, Victor, which premiered on Hulu in 2020. By the time he popped up as the bad boy love interest on Season 4 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever in 2023, however, viewers were doing double takes.

Cimino, suddenly, had bulked up. It's a transformation that he routinely shows off on Instagram, often to the delight of his 1.5 million followers.

In a conversation with The Messenger, Cimino revealed how he managed to do it. But first, the bad news.

"I hurt my wrist like a month ago doing something really dumb," the actor revealed. "I was picking up a keyboard and I hurt my wrist."

His bad luck has left him out of commission since, but prior to the keyboard mishap? He had it all down to a science.

"Before that, I was doing weightlifting and boxing on Monday," he divulged. "On Tuesday, I go and rock climb. Then Wednesday, weightlifting and boxing. Thursday, rock climbing. Friday, same thing, and then Saturday go rock climbing again."

In addition to reaping the physical benefits, it's turned into a social event for Cimino and his buddies.

"I just go to some indoor gyms by my house," he said of his hobby. "I bounce around to a few different ones because my friends like to climb, too. It's just fun. Obviously it's always good to stay active."

Proving that some men really do have it all, Cimino's smile has also been breaking hearts left and right since his Love, Victor days. So, naturally, he's partnered with Invisalign clear aligners to make sure it stays intact.

"A big part of my goal for my summer this year was self-improvement," he shared. "It's just the easiest way to do it with my lifestyle. I'm up and on-the-go all the time. It's the least invasive and easiest thing to do."

Once he gets that wrist healed, he'll be unstoppable.