After a Busy Run of Touring, Michael Bolton Says Time at Home With Family Is ‘Pretty Much the Ideal’

Michael Bolton recently spoke with The Messenger about his typically busy summer, which includes a brand-new album, Spark of Light, and an in-the-works podcast. But the singer-songwriter also took some time to reflect on why he'd love a little bit of downtime in the midst of his packed schedule, as well as his unlikely entree into the comedy world. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

On working with younger songwriters

Something happens where you find yourself working with someone younger than you, who is looking for something out of this experience for themselves, for their career. You're working with somebody who is promising to bring something fresh in the production, the arrangement, sounds, frequencies…They want to leave their footprints. You see a hunger in an artist or producer or writer and you say, that was me in '85, when I didn't know if the company was going to pick up my option or not, if I was going to make another record.

How his Lonely Island team-up "Jack Sparrow" reoriented his career

It didn't introduce another part of me as much as it put the spotlight on something that has always been a front runner for me. When I'm interested in getting involved in a script or developing something, comedy is front and center to me. The Lonely Island guys just happened to deliver something that was perfect, at a time when the appetite was there. After 240 million views, it gave me permission to have fun with myself and whoever's watching and listening.

What he's looking forward to

After traveling the world a couple of times to promote this new record, being at home and around family would be a phenomenal way to spend the weekend. I'm so immersed in the work, our commitment to launching new music and having it embraced by multiple generations, that would be a great relief for me.

His ideal way to spend his downtime

Probably some of it would involve time by the pool, but getting to spend time with my family, that's pretty much the ideal. Basically, what I'm really saying is I'd love to have a break before I hit the road for quite some time.

