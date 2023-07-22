After a Busy Run of Touring, Michael Bolton Says Time at Home With Family Is ‘Pretty Much the Ideal’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

After a Busy Run of Touring, Michael Bolton Says Time at Home With Family Is ‘Pretty Much the Ideal’

As part of our My Ideal Weekend feature, the singer-songwriter reflects on why quiet time with loved ones is so appealing during a particularly busy time

Published
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Bolton discussed his ideal way to spend a restorative weekend in a new interview with The Messenger.The Messenger. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michael Bolton recently spoke with The Messenger about his typically busy summer, which includes a brand-new album, Spark of Light, and an in-the-works podcast. But the singer-songwriter also took some time to reflect on why he'd love a little bit of downtime in the midst of his packed schedule, as well as his unlikely entree into the comedy world. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

On working with younger songwriters

Something happens where you find yourself working with someone younger than you, who is looking for something out of this experience for themselves, for their career. You're working with somebody who is promising to bring something fresh in the production, the arrangement, sounds, frequencies…They want to leave their footprints. You see a hunger in an artist or producer or writer and you say, that was me in '85, when I didn't know if the company was going to pick up my option or not, if I was going to make another record.

How his Lonely Island team-up "Jack Sparrow" reoriented his career

Read More

It didn't introduce another part of me as much as it put the spotlight on something that has always been a front runner for me. When I'm interested in getting involved in a script or developing something, comedy is front and center to me. The Lonely Island guys just happened to deliver something that was perfect, at a time when the appetite was there. After 240 million views, it gave me permission to have fun with myself and whoever's watching and listening.

What he's looking forward to

After traveling the world a couple of times to promote this new record, being at home and around family would be a phenomenal way to spend the weekend. I'm so immersed in the work, our commitment to launching new music and having it embraced by multiple generations, that would be a great relief for me.

His ideal way to spend his downtime

Probably some of it would involve time by the pool, but getting to spend time with my family, that's pretty much the ideal. Basically, what I'm really saying is I'd love to have a break before I hit the road for quite some time.

Want to hear more from actors, singers, influencers and creatives beyond what is on the screen, stage or page? Stay tuned for The Messenger's new interview series, My Ideal Weekend, where we catch up with beloved stars about the thoughts, memories, interests and activities that help fuel (and refuel) their lives and work.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.