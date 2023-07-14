Michael Bolton on Writing His New Album Over Zoom and How ‘Jack Sparrow’ Unlocked His Silly Side (Exclusive)

"It works when people feel you're in on it," says Michael Bolton, "that you're having a laugh at your own expense, but you're clearly having fun."

In the past decade-plus, the singer has pulled off a stunning recalibration of his image. Known as an earnest, big-voiced balladeer, a giant of the Adult Contemporary sound with over 65 million albums sold, in 2011 he joined comedy group the Lonely Island for "Jack Sparrow," a Saturday Night Live clip in which he belted non sequitur choruses about the Pirates of the Caribbean character, that became a viral phenomenon.

Having revealed his comedy chops, Bolton started turning up everywhere—from cameos in Two and a Half Men and Fresh Off the Boat to appearances on The Masked Singer and American Song Contest and a slew of commercial campaigns including Starburst, Honda and Pizza Hut.

The self-deprecating side of Michael Bolton was new to us, but not to him. "It didn't create something that didn't exist," he says. "What it did was free up something that has always existed and was always important to me."

Michael Bolton has released his first album of original music in 14 years. Timothy White

Nor did it ever take the singer's focus off his music. Today he's releasing Spark of Light, his first album of original music in 14 years. Though he was honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1995 and even wrote with Bob Dylan, this project marks the first time that the 70-year-old has a writing credit on every track of an album.

The pandemic lockdown lit a fire under Bolton, and he was inspired to collaborate with a group of young producers and songwriters who have credits with the likes of BTS, Backstreet Boys, Kygo and Blackpink. Still, he is realistic about his place on today's pop charts. "I don't think anybody can promote their projects as a sure thing if they're looking for a hit record in a marketplace that pretty much caters to [people in their] young 20s," he says.

Meantime, after rejoining forces with the Lonely Island in 2017 for Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special on Netflix — a variety show/telethon spoof, whose title riffs on a line from the original "Jack Sparrow" video, in which the singer had to set the mood for 75,000 couples to conceive babies — he's currently working on Michael Bolton's Big Sexy Podcast. Executive-produced by Will Ferrell, the show stars Bolton as a "sincerely self-obsessed show host," though production is on hold because of the writer's strike. ("I can't speak too much about the podcast yet," he says, "but there are so many funny people involved, I'm just being very patient about it.")

Bolton is excited about the new sounds and anthemic feel of Spark of Light, but he's not done laughing at his own persona, even with his own family. "Two nights ago, I played Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special for my grandson," he says, adding that his daughter "kept putting her hands over his ears."

Bolton spoke to The Messenger about writing songs over Zoom, how the Lonely Island team-up altered his career for the better and more.

This is the most you've ever written for a project. Are these songs that had accrued over time or were they all written in a burst toward this album?

A bit of both. I'm always working on new songs, I'm kind of always writing, but it's the first time in my life that I remember feeling the literal threat that COVID posed for us — and it turned out that in a lot of ways, COVID became the inspiration to work harder. Fortunately, we had Zoom as a kind of ally, to be able to work with people anywhere in the world. But this is the first time that I felt like, we really don't know how long this is going to go on, how long we're staying off the road… are we going to have to stop working on the record?

Tell me about choosing these collaborators.

I found a couple of writers who are young and have a lot of good fresh ideas. And something happens where you find yourself working with someone younger than you, who is looking for something out of this experience for themselves, for their career. You're working with somebody who is promising to bring something fresh in the production, the arrangement, sounds, frequencies, and what you sometimes don't realize is that what they want from you is something classic, that's going to live a long time. They want to leave their footprints. You see a hunger in an artist or producer or writer and you say, that was me in '85, when I didn't know if the company was going to pick up my option or not, if I was going to make another record.

It seems like the "Jack Sparrow" song marked a huge turning point in your career. Did you know you had that comedic side, or did it open another lane for you?

Turning point is definitely one way to describe it. It didn't introduce another part of me as much as it put the spotlight on something that has always been a front runner for me. When I'm interested in getting involved in a script or developing something, comedy is front and center to me. The Lonely Island guys just happened to deliver something that was perfect, at a time when the appetite was there. It gave me permission to work in comedy, to do many projects with people and friends of mine who are really funny. After 240 million views, it gave me permission to have fun with myself and whoever's watching and listening.

Did you have any idea of the impact it would have, much less that you'd still be closing your shows with it a dozen years later?

The "Jack Sparrow" event is the gift that keeps on giving. The original concept was too nasty for me to say yes to. I met them at a hotel in Beverly Hills and told them I loved the concept, loved their work for Saturday Night Live and I'd love to do it, but I couldn't deliver the lyrics as they were, some of them are just over a line that I don't think I can walk back. And they said, "That happens, some people are gonna go this far and aren't comfortable going farther — we can work on it, we can tweak it." And they sent me some mark-ups, the same idea but a new look at it. I was in the car, on my way to a show in Atlanta, and I laughed because they made it darker, they made it more impossible for me to do, and I thought it was going to end there. But then they said, "If you're in Atlanta, can you get into a studio, and we'll produce from where we are." Next thing I knew we were hunting down a studio and cutting the track and putting on harmonies, building it up, and they were so much fun to work with.

You're still performing live regularly. In the past few weeks, we've seen all these stories of singers having things thrown at them onstage — from Harry Styles to Bebe Rexha. Do you get concerned when you see that as a trend?

I don't know that there's anything good to say about that. If you're a singer on stage, and acutely aware of what happens on and around the stage, that's not something that's going to bring any sense of comfort. I just got back from Europe and there was none of that going on, so I hope it's just a random isolated event. Funny how it all depends on what they're throwing that determines whether it's a good thing or not. I'd like to see people there for the music myself.