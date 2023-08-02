Mexican City Bans Performances of Songs With Misogynistic Lyrics

The city of Chihuahua in northern Mexico is cracking down on the growing problem of violence against women in the country by taking a stand against misogyny in music, according to a report from the New York Times.
Mayor Marco Bonilla announced last week the approval of a new law banning the performance of songs that promote violence against women or encourage their discrimination, marginalization or exclusion.
"Domestic violence and specifically violence against women has reached levels that we can consider a pandemic," he explained, in a Facebook video post. "Almost seven out of every 10 calls we receive in the 911 are unfortunately related to family violence, and very particularly against women."
"We cannot allow this to be normalized," he added.
Those who violate the ban could face fines ranging from 674,000 pesos to 1.2 million pesos, or between about $39,000 and $71,000 USD.
Paty Ulate, the city councilwoman who proposed the ban, explained in a separate Facebook post that he law will apply to concerts and events in the city that require a municipal permit. She added that the money from the fines will be given to a women’s institute in Chihuahua and a women’s shelter.
Back in March, approximately 10,000 Mexican women held a demonstration in Juarez, a city with particularly high rates of violence toward women.
