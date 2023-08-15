Meta Casts 14 Travel Influencers for Its New Netflix Game Show ‘Let’s Feast Vietnam’ - The Messenger
Meta Casts 14 Travel Influencers for Its New Netflix Game Show ‘Let’s Feast Vietnam’

'Let's Feast Vietnam,' which premiered Tuesday, follows content creators from six different countries as they explore and eat their way through the Southeast Asian country

Daniel Trainor
A lucky group of influencers are making the leap from social media to the largest streaming service in the world.

Let's Feast Vietnam, created by Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, began streaming Tuesday and features 14 different travel content creators from six different countries who explore Vietnam while taking part in various cooking competitions along the way.

The contestants will be accompanied by a group of celebrities, including actor Tran Thanh and his wife, singer Hari Won, who will act as guest commentators during the journey.

Throughout the process, the contestants will be tasked with uploading content to their various social media accounts. Their reels and behind-the-scenes footage will be made available on Meta's networks, and the team with the best reels, as voted on by their fellow competitors, will earn $21,000.

An additional $12,000 will go to the pair with the most views and interaction on social media.

Let's Feast Vietnam, at least for the time being, is only available to stream on Netflix in Asia.

The show does not come without controversy. Many view Let's Feast Vietnam as Meta's latest attempt to making inroads with the country, which outlets like The Washington Post criticized as recently as June.

"The social media giant Meta, which owns Facebook, has been making repeated concessions to Vietnam's authoritarian government," reporter Rebecca Tan wrote, "routinely censoring dissent and allowing those seen as threats by the government to be forced off the platform, according to four former Meta employees, human rights groups, industry observers and lobbyists."

