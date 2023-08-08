Men Named ‘Ken’ React to ‘Barbie’ Mania as Movie Passes $1 Billion Mark: ‘I Ken-Not’
With the smash success of 'Barbie,' Ryan Gosling is bringing greater visibility to the Kens of the world, according to the 'Wall Street Journal'
The Kens of the world are getting their day in the sun.
With the smash success of Barbie, which has officially passed the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales, Ryan Gosling's Ken is bringing greater visibility to his real-life counterparts. The name Ken has experienced a steady decline since 1995, the Wall Street Journal reports, but — by all accounts — a resurgence might be around the corner.
The outlet spoke to several Kens about a possible Ken-aissance, many of whom shared that interest around their names has seen a serious spike since the release of Barbie.
- Ryan Gosling (and His Abs!) Sing Empowering Ken Ballad in ‘Barbie’ Teaser — Watch
- Eva Mendes Wears ‘Barbie’ T-Shirt with Ryan Gosling as Ken
- BTS’s Park Jimin Thanks ‘Barbie’ Star and Cowboy Twin Ryan Gosling for Ken Guitar in Sweet Video
- The Best Kens From ‘Barbie,’ Ranked
- Ryan Gosling To Appear on ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Alongside Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj
- Margot Robbie Gave Ryan Gosling a Pink Present Every Day While Filming ‘Barbie’
“I Ken-not with all of those puns,” Kenneth Azortibah, a 23-year-old freelance artist, told the WSJ. Another Ken noted that he was recently asked, "Where's Barbie?"
According to the Name Census, Ken is ranked #40,144 in common names in America. While the moniker might not be an in-demand choice for parents, it's a hot commodity right now, with brightly colored "I am Ken-enough" sweatshirts sweeping Etsy. Gosling's song “I’m Just Ken" hit Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, with 5.2 million streams.
So, what does it take to live up to the Ken name? According to Gosling, it's pretty simple. "I'm sure you're all aware of the Coco Chanel rule: Before you leave the house, you take one thing off," the actor told GQ. "The Ken rule is, you put three things on."
