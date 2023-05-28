The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Melissa McCarthy Opens Up About What Made Her Take the Role of Ursula in ‘Little Mermaid’

    The actor also shared her approach to singing the iconic character's songs

    Published |Updated
    Wendy Geller
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Melissa McCarthy is opening up about what made the role of famous Disney villain Ursula the sea witch a must-add to her acting resume.

    Melissa McCarthy as Ursula (Disney)

    Speaking to TODAY, McCarthy discussed her part in the new live-action version of The Little Mermaid, beginning with her initial approach to the character.

    "I knew you can’t touch [Ursula's original voice actor] Pat Carroll. She’s perfection. So it was like, you just admire, and bow to," she explained. "So I just went in and I was like, 'If I didn’t know the story, what would I think about Ursula?' And, I was like, there’s so much damage there…that’s a girl who’s isolated. A lot."

    Read More

    McCarthy noted that the experience of the coronavirus pandemic helped with identifying the feeling of isolation. "That’s as method as I ever want to be," she quipped.

    She went on to relate the element of Ursula that appealed to her core: "I am a huge fan of drag, I always have been. There’s a bravado to it, and a self-deprecation to it. It’s the perfect mix of having full and utter confidence and also, there’s some damage there, and it’s a cover."

    "I think that in all of the characters I fall in love with, that quality of ‘what’s done because of real confidence or what’s done to cover’ — that’s exactly the gray area that usually makes me take a part."

    McCarthy additionally admitted to TODAY that she was intimidated at first to sing Ursula's musical numbers, including the bombastic "Poor Unfortunate Souls."

    “Oh my God," she said. "When I got [the part] and I knew I was doing it, then it was like, ‘What have you done?'” 

    She clarified: "I guess I went in thinking I have to try to sing perfectly. I don’t know how to do something—in any area—perfectly."

    McCarthy explained that she switched her mindset to singing the songs as the character. "And then it became so fun!"

    The Little Mermaid arrived in theaters Friday.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.