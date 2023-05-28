Melissa McCarthy Opens Up About What Made Her Take the Role of Ursula in ‘Little Mermaid’

Melissa McCarthy is opening up about what made the role of famous Disney villain Ursula the sea witch a must-add to her acting resume.

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula (Disney)

Speaking to TODAY, McCarthy discussed her part in the new live-action version of The Little Mermaid, beginning with her initial approach to the character.

"I knew you can’t touch [Ursula's original voice actor] Pat Carroll. She’s perfection. So it was like, you just admire, and bow to," she explained. "So I just went in and I was like, 'If I didn’t know the story, what would I think about Ursula?' And, I was like, there’s so much damage there…that’s a girl who’s isolated. A lot."

McCarthy noted that the experience of the coronavirus pandemic helped with identifying the feeling of isolation. "That’s as method as I ever want to be," she quipped.

She went on to relate the element of Ursula that appealed to her core: "I am a huge fan of drag, I always have been. There’s a bravado to it, and a self-deprecation to it. It’s the perfect mix of having full and utter confidence and also, there’s some damage there, and it’s a cover."

"I think that in all of the characters I fall in love with, that quality of ‘what’s done because of real confidence or what’s done to cover’ — that’s exactly the gray area that usually makes me take a part."

McCarthy additionally admitted to TODAY that she was intimidated at first to sing Ursula's musical numbers, including the bombastic "Poor Unfortunate Souls."

“Oh my God," she said. "When I got [the part] and I knew I was doing it, then it was like, ‘What have you done?'”

She clarified: "I guess I went in thinking I have to try to sing perfectly. I don’t know how to do something—in any area—perfectly."

McCarthy explained that she switched her mindset to singing the songs as the character. "And then it became so fun!"

The Little Mermaid arrived in theaters Friday.