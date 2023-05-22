The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Melissa McCarthy Opens Up About a ‘Volatile, Hostile’ Set Experience

    In a new interview, McCarthy recounted working on a set that made her feel "physically ill."

    Published |Updated
    Thea Glassman
    Melissa McCarthy is offering insight into the darker side of Hollywood.

    The Little Mermaid actress spoke to The Observer in an interview published Sunday about a set she worked on that made her "physically ill."

    Without naming the project nor person, McCarthy recounted an experience with someone who brought people in the workplace to tears.

    "There were people weeping, visibly so upset by this one person," she said. "And I think that's why the manipulation worked, because to get to me, this person would fire people I loved, which kept me quiet. It was very effective."

    The actress said she eventually called out the unnamed person. "I just kept saying to them, it stops, it stops," she recalled. "And I know now I'll never keep quiet again."

    These days, McCarthy said it's a "demand" that kindness is practiced on sets she works on. She has served as executive producer on shows that include God's Favorite Idiot and Nine Perfect Strangers, and she stars as Ursula in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

    McCarthy recently told Collider that she "begged" for the role of the evil sea witch. "I wasn't up on the list, I wasn't on the list, I wasn't list adjacent, and I was like, 'I'm not gonna get it,' but I knew I had to at least make a play for it because I was like, 'I'll be so mad at myself forever if I didn't even try to get, you know, turned down.'"

    In The Little Mermaid, out May 26, McCarthy stars alongside Javier Bardem as King Triton, Halle Bailey as Ariel and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

    Melissa McCarthy
    LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Melissa McCarthy attends the UK Premiere of "The Little Mermaid" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
