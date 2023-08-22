Melissa Joan Hart Pleads for Gun Reform Before Tennessee Lawmakers: ‘Our Cries Aren’t Being Heard’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Melissa Joan Hart Pleads for Gun Reform Before Tennessee Lawmakers: ‘Our Cries Aren’t Being Heard’

'Everyone can agree that we want our kids safe. We just disagree on how to do that,' the actress shared while speaking in Nashville

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Melissa Joan Hart visits Tennesssee’s state capitol for gun reform. Melissa Joan Hart/Instagram

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with Tennessee lawmakers to bring about gun reform.

While visiting the state capitol Monday, the actress teamed up with Moms Demand Action and delivered a personal speech about gun safety

"We aren't asking you to take guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens," Hart shared in the press room of the Cordell Hull Legislative Office Building. "We are asking you to take steps toward keeping them out of the hands of those who are deemed dangerous: domestic abusers, people with criminal records, people experiencing mental health crises. It just makes sense."

As a mother of three, Hart recalled the moment she helped a group of Nashville elementary school students cross the street while fleeing from an active shooter at The Covenant School in March.

The actress also remembered living in Connecticut when 20 elementary school students and six educators were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Since her oldest child was a first grader in the same county at the time, the shooting hit close to home. 

"It shook my world," Hart shared. "I will never forget that day. That day changed my thinking and my politics. In the days that followed, my mission became educating myself, friends, anyone that would listen about gun violence in this country."

Read More

While standing at the podium, Hart said she is a concerned citizen "begging our elected officials to listen to the voice of the majority in this state and enact meaningful and measured laws to keep their citizens safe."  

"Our cries aren't being heard and our kids are bearing the burden," she continued. "Everyone can agree that we want our kids safe. We just disagree on how to do that. I pray there are representatives in this capital today who are brave enough to do to the right thing."  

Tennessee lawmakers are currently participating in a special session tackling public safety, including gun safety and mental health.

Hart urged voters to contact their local representatives and share where they stand on issues that matter to them. "We are the people," she said. "Never forget that."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.