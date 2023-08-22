Melissa Joan Hart Pleads for Gun Reform Before Tennessee Lawmakers: ‘Our Cries Aren’t Being Heard’

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with Tennessee lawmakers to bring about gun reform.
While visiting the state capitol Monday, the actress teamed up with Moms Demand Action and delivered a personal speech about gun safety.
"We aren't asking you to take guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens," Hart shared in the press room of the Cordell Hull Legislative Office Building. "We are asking you to take steps toward keeping them out of the hands of those who are deemed dangerous: domestic abusers, people with criminal records, people experiencing mental health crises. It just makes sense."
As a mother of three, Hart recalled the moment she helped a group of Nashville elementary school students cross the street while fleeing from an active shooter at The Covenant School in March.
The actress also remembered living in Connecticut when 20 elementary school students and six educators were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Since her oldest child was a first grader in the same county at the time, the shooting hit close to home.
"It shook my world," Hart shared. "I will never forget that day. That day changed my thinking and my politics. In the days that followed, my mission became educating myself, friends, anyone that would listen about gun violence in this country."
While standing at the podium, Hart said she is a concerned citizen "begging our elected officials to listen to the voice of the majority in this state and enact meaningful and measured laws to keep their citizens safe."
"Our cries aren't being heard and our kids are bearing the burden," she continued. "Everyone can agree that we want our kids safe. We just disagree on how to do that. I pray there are representatives in this capital today who are brave enough to do to the right thing."
Tennessee lawmakers are currently participating in a special session tackling public safety, including gun safety and mental health.
Hart urged voters to contact their local representatives and share where they stand on issues that matter to them. "We are the people," she said. "Never forget that."
