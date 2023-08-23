Melissa Joan Hart Claims She Was Almost ‘Sued and Fired’ From ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Over Racy Photos - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Melissa Joan Hart Claims She Was Almost ‘Sued and Fired’ From ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Over Racy Photos

Hart claimed she was nearly fired from 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' over a photoshoot with 'Maxim' that featured her in her underwear

Published
Charmaine Patterson
Melissa Joan Hart discusses “A Very Nutty Christmas” with the Build Series at Build Studio on November 27, 2018 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Melissa Joan Hart's sultry photos for Maxim magazine nearly got her fired from and sued by the hit '90s series Sabrina the Teenage Witch, she claimed.

While on Monday's installment of Pod Meets World, co-hosted by Boy Meets World alums Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle, Hart shared the backstory of a famous photo of her and Britney Spears. The image was snapped in September 1999 at the premiere for Hart's film Drive Me Crazy.

"I had been crying. If you look at my eyes, I had been crying all evening," said Hart, who starred as the title character in Sabrina The Teenage Witch from 1996 to 2003.

"At the time, I thought this was the worst day of my life," she said of the evening she and Spears took the photo.

Melissa Joan Hart And Britney Spears At The Premiere Of Her New Movie &quot;Drive Me Crazy.&quot;
Melissa Joan Hart and Britney Spears at the premiere of Drive Me Crazy.Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Getty Images

Hart explained, "I was breaking up with a boy that night 'cause I decided I no longer wanted a relationship with him, so that was a little heartbreaking. I was with my family, we had done so much press. I had been up since 4 a.m. doing Regis and Kathie Lee and all the press. I had to wait on the red carpet. They had me wait in my car for like an hour for Britney to show up so we could do photos together. As soon as the movie started, I was whisked away to a limo. I was supposed to go shoot Scary Movie in Vancouver. I was supposed to be the opening big-breasted one that's like murdered or something in the beginning."

She said she was also emotional because her younger brother was at the premiere, and she hardly got to see him at the time.

"I get a call in the limo on one of those phones, and they're like, 'You've been fired from the movie, you can go back to your party.' I go to my party, and while I'm at the party, at Planet Hollywood, that's where that photo was taken."

While there, Hart also allegedly received devastating news from her attorney: "My lawyer shows up and goes, 'You did a photoshoot for Maxim magazine?' I'm like, 'Yes I did.' They're like, 'Well you're being sued and fired from your show. So don't talk to the press, don't do anything.' So I get a phone call on my cell phone from my mother, my producer, who's like, 'What did you do?' I'm like, 'I don't know, whatever my publicist told me to do at the photoshoot.' I did a photoshoot for Maxim. It's Maxim, of course you're gonna be in your underwear."

She said her father, who "isn't the real warm, cuddly kind of dad," comforted her, which made her cry even harder.

"I just hid in a hotel room. Woke up the next day with chocolate ice cream ... Everyone just slept over my room, we just pigged out, drank. I woke up in a rockstar moment the next day like, 'What's going on in my life?'" she recalled.

As far as the lawsuit and Hart being fired, she shared, "Nothing happened, nothing came of it. But of course, in the moment I didn't know what was going on. They had no ground to stand on. The magazine wrote 'Sabrina, your favorite witch... ' In my contract it said I would never play the character naked. So here they were thinking I'm in breach because I'm playing the character."

She said she clarified that the cover shoot was to promote her movie, not her character Sabrina.

"So I wrote an apology letter, and it was all good," said Hart.

She recalled that in the following weeks, she experienced a "silver lining" when the "top news" debated whether she was "allowed" to channel her sexy side as a former child star who was 23 at the time.

"It made for Drive Me Crazy to come out and be a huge success," she said.

