    Melanie Lynskey Would Be Down for a ‘Two and a Half Men’ Reunion

    Lynskey, who played Rose on the CBS sitcom, would be down to reprise the role in the wake of Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre's reconciliation.

    Dan Trainor
    Melanie Lynskey is ready for a return to Malibu.

    Now that her former Two and a Half Men co-star Charlie Sheen and boss Chuck Lorre have made amends, the Yellowjackets star said she'd be open to revisiting her role on the sitcom for a potential reunion, telling Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, "I mean, I’d do a guest star if they want."

    Lynskey played Rose, the beachside neighbor of Charlie Harper (Sheen), across all 12 seasons of the CBS sitcom from 2003 to 2015.

    “There were moments on that show that were so fun," Lynskey recalled. "And I do genuinely love live audience sitcoms. There’s nothing like the energy of it, especially when people know the show and love the show.”

    In April, it was announced that Sheen and Two and a Half Men creator Lorre were reuniting on Lorre's upcoming HBO Max series, How to be a Bookie. Sheen will have a recurring role on the sitcom, which stars Sebastian Maniscalco, according to Deadline.

    The news comes more than a decade after Sheen and Lorre's very public falling out, which resulted in Sheen suing Lorre and Warner Bros. TV for $100 million in 2011 after he was fired from Two and a Half Men and his character was killed off the show.

    The parties eventually settled and Sheen was replaced by Ashton Kutcher as Walden Schmidt, a billionaire who buys Charlie's house after his death who, during the show's 10th season in 2013, begins briefly dating Rose.

    As for her own relationship with Sheen and Lorre, Lynskey indicated she was optimistic about the creative potential for their surprising reconciliation.

    “The last time I was texting with Charlie, he seemed to be in such a good place, like an honestly good place,” she said. “I always hope the best for both of them. Honestly. I think that’s amazing."

