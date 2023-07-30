Meghan Trainor Shares Sweet Video Marking 1 Month With Infant Son: Watch
Trainor's Instagram clip showed baby Barry being cuddled by Mom, as well as showered with love by older brother Riley
Time flies when you're having fun — and Meghan Trainor clearly is having fun with her family of four, based on a video she posted to Instagram Sunday.
The clip is an adorable montage of scenes commemorating the milestone of one month since her younger son, Barry, was born. "I blinked and Barry is a month old," the "Mother" singer captioned the video, which shows off plenty of cute shots of Barry over a track of Mysha Didi’s “I Get to Love You.”
Trainor isn't the only one who is smitten. Her older son Riley, 2, is featured in the video as well, acting as the perfect big brother — holding and feeding the baby with a bottle as well as kissing and waving at him.
"Riley is so in love!" Trainor confirmed, adding, "We are all so in love with you sweet boy."
Trainor, who shares both boys with husband Daryl Sabara, announced Barry's birth July 1 in an Instagram post, noting that her son's birthday was "the 7 year anniversary of our first date."
