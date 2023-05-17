The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Meghan Markle Accepts Women of Vision Award in NYC with Prince Harry and Her Mother

    Markle also presented an award to Gloria Steinem at the event, which marked the 50th anniversary of the nation's oldest women's foundation

    Published |Updated
    Glenn Garner and Elizabeth Rosner
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Meghan Markle was honored alongside some other inspirational women on Tuesday in New York City.

    The Duchess of Sussex accepted the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power.

    For the ceremony, Markle wore a gold, scalloped Johanna Ortiz midi dress (which has already sold out) with complementary Tom Ford stilettos as Prince Harry accompanied her in a navy suit. They were also joined by Markle's mother Doria Ragland.

    Markle's fellow honorees included Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, URGE executive director Kimberly Inez McGuire and Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon's Maternal Action Project.

    Read More

    Meanwhile, Rebekah Bruesehoff accepted the Free to Be You and Me Award and Olivia Julianna received the Marie C. Wilson Emerging Leader Award.

    The evening at Ziegfeld Ballroom also marked the 50th anniversary of the nation's oldest women's foundation.

    Markle also presented an award to Gloria Steinem at the event, which has previously honored notable names such as Hillary Clinton, Ava DuVernay and Diane von Furstenberg.

    Teresa C. Younger, president and CEO of Ms. Foundation, previously praised Markle and her fellow honorees as "incredible leaders," adding: "We are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.