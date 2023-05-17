Meghan Markle Accepts Women of Vision Award in NYC with Prince Harry and Her Mother

Meghan Markle was honored alongside some other inspirational women on Tuesday in New York City.
The Duchess of Sussex accepted the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power.
For the ceremony, Markle wore a gold, scalloped Johanna Ortiz midi dress (which has already sold out) with complementary Tom Ford stilettos as Prince Harry accompanied her in a navy suit. They were also joined by Markle's mother Doria Ragland.
Markle's fellow honorees included Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, URGE executive director Kimberly Inez McGuire and Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon's Maternal Action Project.
Meanwhile, Rebekah Bruesehoff accepted the Free to Be You and Me Award and Olivia Julianna received the Marie C. Wilson Emerging Leader Award.
The evening at Ziegfeld Ballroom also marked the 50th anniversary of the nation's oldest women's foundation.
Markle also presented an award to Gloria Steinem at the event, which has previously honored notable names such as Hillary Clinton, Ava DuVernay and Diane von Furstenberg.
Teresa C. Younger, president and CEO of Ms. Foundation, previously praised Markle and her fellow honorees as "incredible leaders," adding: "We are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world."
