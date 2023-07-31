Meghan King Explains How Plastic Surgery Helped Her Through Her Divorce - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Meghan King Explains How Plastic Surgery Helped Her Through Her Divorce

'It sucked the life out of me in every way possible, so I did something big just for me,' the 'RHOC' alum shared

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Meghan King attends as Sutton Stracke celebrates her boutique SUTTON’s 4th anniversary on March 29, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

Meghan King is doing what's best for her — and not apologizing for it. 

"It's almost been a year since Dr. Niccole at CosmetiCare waved his magic wand (scalpel?) and I woke up transformed," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum captioned a carousel of Instagram photos last week.

"After going through a public divorce I gave myself a gift I'd always wanted and let me tell you they aren't kidding when they say 'Give the swelling a year to go down,'" King added. "When I look in the mirror I feel beautiful."

King and former MLB player Jim Edmonds tied the knot in 2014 before she joined the cast of RHOC during Season 10, which aired the following year. Edmonds later filed for divorce from King one day after their fifth wedding anniversary in October 2019. They finalized their divorce in May 2021.

Read More

The Bravo star later moved on with Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Owens. The former pair wed after a whirlwind, months-long romance in October 2021 but split in December that same year.

Though many fans applauded the former Bravo personality for her honesty and sharing her story, King had a pointed response to a social media user who commented, "What does going thru a public divorce have anything to do with it?"

Meghan King comments on her Instagram
Meghan King comments on her InstagramMeghan King/Instagram

"[Because] it sucked," the Intimate Knowledge podcaster replied. "It sucked the life out of me in every way possible, so I did something big just for me."

The reality TV alum left the long-running Bravo series after Season 12 when she became pregnant with twin sons, Hart and Hayes, whom she welcomed in June 2018. King and Edmonds also share daughter Aspen, whom they welcomed in November 2016. 

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.