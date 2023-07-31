Meghan King is doing what's best for her — and not apologizing for it.

"It's almost been a year since Dr. Niccole at CosmetiCare waved his magic wand (scalpel?) and I woke up transformed," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum captioned a carousel of Instagram photos last week.

"After going through a public divorce I gave myself a gift I'd always wanted and let me tell you they aren't kidding when they say 'Give the swelling a year to go down,'" King added. "When I look in the mirror I feel beautiful."

King and former MLB player Jim Edmonds tied the knot in 2014 before she joined the cast of RHOC during Season 10, which aired the following year. Edmonds later filed for divorce from King one day after their fifth wedding anniversary in October 2019. They finalized their divorce in May 2021.

The Bravo star later moved on with Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Owens. The former pair wed after a whirlwind, months-long romance in October 2021 but split in December that same year.

Though many fans applauded the former Bravo personality for her honesty and sharing her story, King had a pointed response to a social media user who commented, "What does going thru a public divorce have anything to do with it?"

Meghan King comments on her Instagram Meghan King/Instagram

"[Because] it sucked," the Intimate Knowledge podcaster replied. "It sucked the life out of me in every way possible, so I did something big just for me."

The reality TV alum left the long-running Bravo series after Season 12 when she became pregnant with twin sons, Hart and Hayes, whom she welcomed in June 2018. King and Edmonds also share daughter Aspen, whom they welcomed in November 2016.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.