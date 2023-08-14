Megan Thee Stallion Slams Her ‘Haters’ During First Performance Since Tory Lanez’s Sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion spoke out during her first performance after Canadian musician Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting her, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
On Sunday, the "Her" rapper performed at the 2023 Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco, Calif. During a brief intermission between songs, Megan spoke directly to the crowd, addressing her "haters."
"I just wanna say... F--- all my haters! None of that sh-- you was doing or saying broke me," the 28-year-old shared.
Although she did not directly address the sentencing of Lanez, which took place on Aug. 8, she spoke out about the hate that she and her fans have received from supporters of the "Hurts Me" singer.
"None of that sh-- y'all be doing or saying to the hotties broke them," she continued.
Just before his sentence was read last Tuesday, Lanez read a statement in which he called Megan a "friend" and apologized to her.
"I apologize," he said. "We were friends that connected on various levels [and]... I still care about the victim today."
However, the singer/rapper clarified his initial apology in a public statement on Instagram days later.
"This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved... That's it," Lanez wrote on Thursday. "In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do."
Megan, a six-time Grammy Award nominee and three-time winner, alleged that Lanez shot her in the feet during an argument after a party at Kylie Jenner's home in July 2020. The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper came forward with the allegations against Lanez the following month. He was charged in October that same year and has remained in jail since his verdict was read on Dec. 23, 2022.
