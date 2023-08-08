Megan Fox Teases Book of Poems After Spending ‘Entire Life Keeping the Secrets of Men’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Megan Fox Teases Book of Poems After Spending ‘Entire Life Keeping the Secrets of Men’

'My body aches from carrying the weight of their sins,' the actress wrote of her new book, 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Megan Fox attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party on May 19, 2023 in Hollywood, FloridaAlberto Tamargo/Getty Images

Apparently, Megan Fox is a poet — and her pen is seething.

The Jennifer's Body star announced on Tuesday that she's releasing her debut book of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, on Nov. 7 while sharing the book's cover art on Instagram.

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," she wrote in the announcement. "I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins."

"My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness," added Fox.

Read More

Several pretty boys (and men) come to mind when considering the potential subjects of Fox's book: Machine Gun Kelly? Brian Austin Green? Michael Bay?

The actress was married to Green from 2010 to 2021 after meeting on the set of Hope & Faith when she was 18 and he was 30. The former pair, who shares three kids, has had their fair share of public drama since their split.

Meanwhile, a source told The Messenger in June that Fox and Kelly are "in a better place" but "still working through some trust issues" following breakup rumors in February. They got engaged in January 2022 after meeting in 2020 on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Fox has experienced somewhat of a renaissance in her career since previously facing a "public crucifixion" after calling Bay "a nightmare to work with" on the Transformers franchise and accusing him of sexualizing her while making Bad Boys II when she was just 15.

Megan Fox's Pretty Boys Are Poisonous releases on Nov. 7 and is now available for pre-order.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.