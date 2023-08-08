Megan Fox Teases Book of Poems After Spending ‘Entire Life Keeping the Secrets of Men’

Apparently, Megan Fox is a poet — and her pen is seething.

The Jennifer's Body star announced on Tuesday that she's releasing her debut book of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, on Nov. 7 while sharing the book's cover art on Instagram.

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," she wrote in the announcement. "I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins."

"My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness," added Fox.

Several pretty boys (and men) come to mind when considering the potential subjects of Fox's book: Machine Gun Kelly? Brian Austin Green? Michael Bay?

The actress was married to Green from 2010 to 2021 after meeting on the set of Hope & Faith when she was 18 and he was 30. The former pair, who shares three kids, has had their fair share of public drama since their split.

Meanwhile, a source told The Messenger in June that Fox and Kelly are "in a better place" but "still working through some trust issues" following breakup rumors in February. They got engaged in January 2022 after meeting in 2020 on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Fox has experienced somewhat of a renaissance in her career since previously facing a "public crucifixion" after calling Bay "a nightmare to work with" on the Transformers franchise and accusing him of sexualizing her while making Bad Boys II when she was just 15.

Megan Fox's Pretty Boys Are Poisonous releases on Nov. 7 and is now available for pre-order.