Megan Fox’s Sheer Dress, Selena Gomez’s Birthday Look and More Must-See Celeb Fashion and Beauty Moments of the Week

It's Selena Gomez's party and she'll dress to impress if she wants to. Earlier this week, the Only Murders in the Building actress turned 31 and celebrated with a star-studded bash with her closest friends.

While the guest list — including Paris Hilton, Saweetie, Christina Aguilera, Diplo and Karol G — got fans talking, it's the fashion that has many admirers ooh-ing and aww-ing: Gomez danced the night away in a Bottega Veneta dress styled by Dominic J West.

She isn't the only star turning heads with her sartorial swings this week. The Messenger searched social media, red carpets and the hottest parties to see who pulled off winning looks. See who deserves a round of applause this weekend for their eye for style.

Best Birthday Look: Selena Gomez

From her "Sweet Cheeks" nail polish to the Magda Butrym satin flower sandals, Gomez deserves nothing but praise for her birthday attire. Now this is how you start a new year.

Best Hair Transformation: Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram

The country music singer has hairstylist Marissa Martin to thank for creating a short and stunning haircut for the end of summer. Even Ballerini's boyfriend Chase Stokes approved after he commented, "I’m fine I’m fine I’m not fine."

Best Quick Change: Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss Charles Sykes/Bravo

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star spilled the tea while wearing a halter neck corset mini dress from Oh Polly. What's extra impressive is the look was a backup after Burruss experienced a serious wardrobe malfunction before the show.

Best Bombshell Dress: Megan Fox

Stylist Maeve Reilly deserves credit for pairing this unforgettable Jean Paul Gaultier dress with statement jewelry from Dylan Lex together. And before you speculate that Fox revealed too much, the actress had a message for critics. "Before you start angrily typing — those are not my nipples, calm down," she wrote on Instagram. "They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum."

Best Summer Set: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Some looks never go out of style. When soaking up the sun in Southern California, The Kardashians star opted for a matching top and skirt set from Are You Am I.

Best Shoes: Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

While celebrating husband John Legend's LOVED01 pop-up store at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, the Cravings author chose to wear Magda Butrym's strappy feather sandals. She completed her look with a top and skirt from Fleur du Mal.

Best Lipstick: Chloe Cherry

Chloe Cherry Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Urban Decay

The Euphoia star chose Urban Decay’s new Vice Lip Bond Glossy Liquid Lipstick in OG Backtalk during a movie night in New York City.

Best Vacation Look: Hannah Godwin

During her trip to Green Lake County in Wisconsin, the Bachelor in Paradise star enjoyed boat rides, comfort food and evenings by the fire pit. Luckily, Godwin packed J.Crew's Lady Emilie patch-pocket sweater lady jacket that can easily transition from day to night.

Best Malibu Barbie Look: Sara Sampaio

While attending her Barbie-themed birthday party, the supermodel nailed her all-pink look that included pants from I.Am.Gia. "Life in plastic is fantastic!" Sampaio declared after her visit.