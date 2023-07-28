Megan Fox is defending herself after a bevy of backlash surrounding a friend's GoFundMe page.

Earlier this week, the actress posted a link to a page set up by Fox's friend and nail artist Brittney Boyce, who is raising money for her father who was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

However, eagle-eyed sleuths noticed that, despite sharing the link with her millions of followers, Fox hadn't actually donated to the fundraiser herself.

"Hey weirdos," Fox responded on Instagram Stories Thursday. "Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe brit doesn't want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?"

Instead, Fox said Boyce "asked me to post the gofund me so that many people could donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal."

At press time, the GoFundMe has earned just over $8,000 from 250 donations, with a goal of raising $60,000.

"I just obliged her request," Fox continued. "Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and i will do it privately. one thing you're not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity."

Fox concluded, "So try again on another day (or probably tmwr!) with some different bullsh– you bunch of psychos."