Megan Fox Calls Out ‘Bunch of Psychos’ After Fans Criticized Her for Not Donating to Friend’s GoFundMe - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Megan Fox Calls Out ‘Bunch of Psychos’ After Fans Criticized Her for Not Donating to Friend’s GoFundMe

After drawing heat for posting a friend's GoFundMe page, but failing to donate herself, the actress questioned the 'emotional intelligence' of her critics

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Megan Fox attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Megan Fox is defending herself after a bevy of backlash surrounding a friend's GoFundMe page.

Earlier this week, the actress posted a link to a page set up by Fox's friend and nail artist Brittney Boyce, who is raising money for her father who was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

However, eagle-eyed sleuths noticed that, despite sharing the link with her millions of followers, Fox hadn't actually donated to the fundraiser herself.

"Hey weirdos," Fox responded on Instagram Stories Thursday. "Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe brit doesn't want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?"

Read More

Instead, Fox said Boyce "asked me to post the gofund me so that many people could donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal."

At press time, the GoFundMe has earned just over $8,000 from 250 donations, with a goal of raising $60,000.

"I just obliged her request," Fox continued. "Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and i will do it privately. one thing you're not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity."

Fox concluded, "So try again on another day (or probably tmwr!) with some different bullsh– you bunch of psychos."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.