Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Have ‘Hit a Good Stride,’ Sources Say (Exclusive)

While a walk down the aisle may be on hold for now, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's efforts to repair their relationship are paying off, sources tell The Messenger.

A source close to Fox says that the couple is "in a better place" after they first sparked breakup rumors in February, but they "are still working through some trust issues" and living together again.

"The wedding plans are very much still up in the air, but they are hoping to be able to move forward this year," the source says. "Megan absolutely still wants to marry him. It's just going to take time to rebuild their relationship."

The couple was in London earlier this week attending an event together. Kelly previously showed his support for Fox and her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover while celebrating the new issue with Martha Stewart at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18.

"They have a lot to work through but ultimately care about one another and want to make it work. Megan still thinks he is her soulmate, and when things are going great, she is extremely happy. They've hit a good stride," the source adds. (Reps for Fox and Kelly did not respond for comment.)

Another insider close to the couple echoes that while they continue repairing their relationship, their lives remain intertwined and their bond is strong.

"They also feel they're life partners. He needs to re-develop the trust they had that she feels he nearly broke, but they consider themselves together," explains the insider.

Meanwhile, Kelly is still "involved in her kids' lives and she's in his kid's life too," says the insider, adding that he's "hands-on with her kids and they have that family connection."

Fox and ex-husband Brian Austin Green share three children: Noah Shannon, 10; Bodhi Ransom, 9; and 6-year-old Journey River. MGK co-parents daughter Casie Colson, 13, with ex Emma Cannon.

The pair began dating in 2020 after they starred together in the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, and they announced their engagement last January.

Fox sparked breakup rumors in February when she deleted all traces of MGK from her Instagram profile before taking down the account entirely.