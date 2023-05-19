Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Both Seen with Martha Stewart at ‘SI’ Cover Party

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox celebrated industry icon Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue release party Thursday, each taking turns posing with the SI cover star during the big night.
An eyewitness told The Messenger that the two both showed up to Stewart's roped-off area to take separate photos with the cookbook author.
Stewart — who made history by gracing the cover at age 81 — wore a stunning gold sequin dress for the event, which was held at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. Her 19 Crimes Martha's Chard wine was also served at the star-studded soirée.
Fox, who also appeared on one of four covers of the issue, wore a sheer, curve-hugging black dress that showed off her figure, which her fiancé had just one word for. "Hot," he told Entertainment Tonight.
For his part, the Mainstream Sellout artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, looked dapper in an all-white getup while stopping for a quick snap with the Martha Stewart Show host, with both parties smiling ear-to-ear.
Though Kelly was a man of few words while speaking to ET, Fox — who appeared to forgo wearing her engagement ring at the event — opened up to the outlet about crossing "posing for the SI Swimsuit cover" off her bucket list, detailing how she believes the opportunity came to fruition.
"I think I had sort of manifested it. A little bit earlier, a few weeks earlier, I had been like, 'You know, I really think I should do the cover of Sports Illustrated. I've never done it. I've been in Hollywood for a long time," the Transformers alum shared. "And then a few weeks later they called, and they were like, 'Do you want to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated?'"
Noting that she thought it was "probably too high of an aim" when she was younger, the Jennifer's Body alum continued: "I think like just realizing like, 'Wow, I've been doing this a long time. What would be really — what's a bucket list goal?' Like as someone who's been in this industry for so long, and being on Sports Illustrated was definitely one of those."
Fox and Kelly's NYC outing comes about three months after the actress deleted all of the photos of the "Emo Girl" rocker from her Instagram before wiping her profile clean, fueling breakup rumors.
The couple first went public with their relationship in July 2020 after meeting on the set of the Randall Emmett-directed film Midnight in the Switchgrass and got engaged in January last year.
