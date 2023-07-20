The atomic devices at the heart of Oppenheimer are packed with devastating plutonium, but the film itself runs on star power, baby!

I can not recall the last time a movie had such a deep bench of awesome actors, most of whom are playing scientists. This movie is wall-to-wall handsome brainiacs, and if there's one problem with that, it's that sometimes it can be confusing to remember who is who.

Luckily, The Messenger is here for you. We got the pics of every science stud from Oppenheimer and set them side by side with the Hollywood hunks who play them. Well, almost everyone. (Apologies to Trond Fausa as George Kistiakowsky and Josh Zuckerman as Giovanni Lomanitz and probably a few others, too.) Putting together these pictures took forever, and eventually, you have to launch with the materials you have. Also other good-lookin' fellas like Alden Ehrenreich and David Dastmalchian are in this picture, but weren't really connected to science. And we swear we're only interested in these guys for their brains, not their bodies.

Okay, enough tap dancing; let's get to looking under the microscope!

Florence Pugh is Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer" Universal Pictures

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy and J. Robert Oppenheimer Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images; Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Imagine the eureka moment Christopher Nolan felt when he realized that if he was going ahead with a movie about Oppenheimer, he already had a thin guy with enormous blue eyes in his company. In addition to the Dark Knight trilogy, Nolan and the 47-year-old Irish actor Cillian Murphy worked together on Inception and Dunkirk. J. Robert Oppenheimer, a brilliant young theorist, went to Europe to study "the New Physics," taught at Berkeley and Cal Tech, led the Manhattan Project (perhaps you've heard of it?), and then was the director of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. He is commonly referred to as the Father of the Atomic Bomb.

Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer

Dylan Arnold and Frank Oppenheimer Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Bettmann/Getty Images

The young actor seen in the recent Halloween series doesn't have tons of screen time in Oppenheimer, but he sure made a mark. Robert Oppenheimer's brother, himself a physicist, was an official member of the Communist Party for a time, and this was one of many circumstantial pieces of evidence used against the film's hero during his security hearing.

Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence

Josh Hartnett and Ernest Lawrence Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images; Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Oppenheimer's frenemy at Berkeley, Ernest Lawrence, was an experimentalist who led the Radiation Laboratory (or "Rad Lab"), while Oppie had his mind on theoretical molecules next door. When Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann first split the atom, Lawrence poked Oppenheimer to get his head out of the clouds and his hands dirty. He also told him the U.S. government would never allow him to get near real atomic research if he kept putzing around with leftists and union agitators. (I am, to be sure, glossing over some things.)

Benny Safdie as Edward Teller

Benny Safdie and Edward Teller Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Corbis via Getty Images

The hulking, brooding Benny Safdie is one of the great supporting players in Oppenheimer as Edward Teller, the Hungarian-born physicist and thorn in Oppenheimer's side. The two worked together at Los Alamos, but Teller felt an enriched uranium or plutonium bomb was chicken feed. He envisioned a hydrogen bomb, which was far more powerful. In time, his vision became a reality, and one day, when we are all turned to ash, it will be somewhat his fault.

Jack Quaid as Richard Feynman

Jack Quaid and Richard Feynman Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; Bettmann/Getty Images

That grinning guy banging the bongos at Los Alamos? That was quantum physicist Richard Feynman, who later won a Nobel Prize, was a popular science educator and led the investigation into the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. His bon vivant spirit was well-documented, and here's a weirdo connection you'll only read about on The Messenger: Feynman was a renaissance man with a plethora of interests, including philately and the far-flung Republic of Tuva. The documentary Genghis Blues, about R&B singer Paul Peña's visit to Tuva and his introduction to the region's style of throat singing, features a lot of Feynman archival footage. The movie, nominated for an Academy Award, was directed by Christopher Nolan's boyhood chum Roko Belic, and, indeed, one of the Oppenheimer auteur's first credits is as an editorial assistant on this oddball project.

David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi

David Krumholtz and Isaac Isidore Rabi Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images; Nancy R. Schiff/Getty Images

Krumholtz, who just starred in the Tony-winning play Leopoldstadt, is one of Oppie's oldest friends, I.I. Rabi, a fellow physicist who also connects with him about his Jewish heritage. His is the first voice of concern about the ethical implications of the Manhattan Project in the film, and also the delivery system for some of the better jokes.

Michael Angarano as Robert Serber

Michael Angarano and Robert Serber Rachel Luna/Getty Images; Corbis via Getty Images

Serber's role at Los Alamos was something like a conduit between different groups to ensure everyone had the information they needed, even though the military enacted a strict code of "compartmentalization" to prevent leaks. He came up with the names Fat Man and Little Boy for the two bombs dropped on Japan.

Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe

Gustaf Skarsgård and Hans Bethe Barry King/Getty Images; Corbis via Getty Images

Hans Bethe was the head of Oppenheimer's Theoretical Division at Los Alamos. Some of his initial findings led to concern that creating a chain reaction in a bomb might, indeed, never stop and could incinerate the whole world.

Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush

Matthew Modine and Vannevar Bush Karwai Tang/WireImage; MPI/Getty Images

Vannevar Bush made important discoveries about radar and was part of the team that convinced the government to create the Manhattan Project in the first place. We see him sniffing around Berkeley before Oppenheimer took Ernest Lawrence's advice to pause his social activism and focus on the U.S. war effort. Was this actually a good move for humanity? There is room for debate.

Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer

Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer Karwai Tang/WireImage; MPI/Getty Images

No offense to Mr. Neddermeyer, but I think this ranks as the highest gap between Hollywood handsome and real-life regular guy in the entire picture. The American physicist co-discovered a subatomic particle called a muon before working on the Manhattan Project, where he advocated for an implosion-type detonation for the nuclear weapon.

Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi

Danny Deferrari and Enrico Fermi Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Bettmann/Getty Images

The Italian physicist Enrico Fermi (later famous for the Fermi paradox) was part of the Manhattan Project's Chicago shingle and helped create the world's first nuclear chain reaction beneath (and this is weird) a college football field. He's later seen running the betting pool at the Trinity test to see how big the blast will actually be.

Rami Malek as David Hill

Rami Malek and David Hill Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Bettmann/Getty Images

Rami Malek shows up in the background of two scenes in Oppenheimer, and you think, "Wow, Rami Malek is in this, but why isn't he doing anything?" Then he comes in for the kill and gives a clutch speech that redeems the scientific community. And looks cool doing it.

Máté Haumann as Leo Szilard

Máté Haumann and Leo Szilard Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Leo Szilard was also part of that first chain reaction in Chicago, but perhaps more importantly, was among the first important scientists to say, "Wait, wait, hold the fort, let's not necessarily build up an arsenal of these weapons; let's share the technology to ensure it stays a deterrent and let's really think twice before building a hydrogen bomb." He said it more eloquently and with more scientific data, but you get the drift.

Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs

Christopher Denham and Klaus Fuchs Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The "British" scientist (a German who escaped to Britain) is a clutch figure in this tale. It was determined later that he gave information to the Soviet Union from Los Alamos, which aided their own bomb project. Why he did this is open to interpretation. Still, the brief moments he appears on screen add tremendous resonance to the feeling of statelessness so many of these refugee scientists felt.

Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg

Matthias Schweighöfer and Werner Heisenberg Dave Benett/Getty Images; Bettmann/Getty Images

Yes, this guy inspired Breaking Bad and also inspired the Heisenberg Compensator on Star Trek. His famous Uncertainty Principle, which won him the Nobel Prize, continues to blow minds for suggesting that you can never really know where a subatomic particle is because the act of looking will alter its placement. Far out. A German, he was brought in to lead the Nazi atomic bomb program. Though he and Oppenheimer met and were cordial before the war, they were essentially fighting against one another in the lab.

Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr

Kenneth Branagh and Niels Bohr Samir Hussein/WireImage; Bettmann/Getty Images

Niels Bohr was the Danish Nobel Prize winner who laid much of the foundation for "the New Physics," e.g., quantum mechanics. Kenneth Branagh plays him with a bit of a Werner Herzog accent. I really do hope he sounded like that. He eventually came to Los Alamos with information that the German bomb development was going in the wrong direction.

James Urbaniak as Kurt Gödel

James Urbaniak and Kurt Gödel Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Bettmann/Getty Images

There's humor in Oppenheimer if you know where to look. James Urbaniak, the Pride of New Jersey Twitter, gets one scene as German refugee Kurt Gödel. He did not work on the Manhattan Project, but he was chums with Albert Einstein, who gave Oppenheimer a little advice. Gödel, primarily a mathematician, is presented as a representative of how Nazism destroyed intellectual life in Europe.

Rory Keane as Hartland Snyder

Rory Keane and Hartland Snyder Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Courtesy of Brookhaven National Laboratory

There are a lot of guys in Oppenheimer. I don't really remember seeing Rory Keane, to be honest. No disrespect, sir. I intend to watch the movie a second time, and I'll keep an eye out. Hartland Snyder's work involved calculations about gravity, which later aided discoveries about black holes.

James D’Arcy as Patrick Blackett

James D’Arcy and Patrick Blackett Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic; Howard Coster/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Yeah, I don't really remember this guy, either. A British scientist, he won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1948 for his work with cosmic rays.

Olli Haaskivi as Edward Condon

Olli Haaskivi and Edward Condon Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Carl Iwasaki/Getty Images

Matt Damon is incredible as the military overseer of the Manhattan Project, essentially Oppenheimer's co-leader. He does a lot of kicking ass and taking names to get stuff accomplished. Anyway, there's a great scene where his demeanor is just too much for the nebbishy Edward Condon, who storms away from Los Alamos in a huff. (Damon jokes about having him shot.) The real-life Condon later had problems similar to Oppenheimer due to his associations with left-wing organizations.

Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge

Josh Peck and Kenneth Bainbridge Charley Gallay/Getty Images; Corbis via Getty Images

Kenneth Bainbridge was tasked with running the nitty gritty of the Trinity Test. Did you know that when the Trinity gadget exploded, it heated up the desert sands to such an extent that it turned into a greenish glass-like substance now known as trinitite? It's all heavy stuff.

Ryan Stubo as Paul Dirac

Ryan Stubo and Paul Dirac IMDB; Bettmann/Getty Images

Dirac was contemporaries with Oppenheimer during his years at Cambridge. I can't say he makes too much of an impression in the film.

Olivia Thirlby as Lilli Hornig

Olivia Thirlby and Lili Hornig Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Brown University

There were, in fact, women at Los Alamos. Olivia Thirlby kinda-sorta represents them all as Lilli Hornig, the Czech-born scientist who worked closely with plutonium and then explosive lenses. She lived until the age of 97.

Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt and Kitty Oppenheimer John Phillips/Getty Images; Corbis via Getty Images

Oppenheimer's wife, Kitty, didn't do work at the Los Alamos Laboratory, but she was a botanist before she became the boss's wife (with a bit of a drinking problem). There's no representation of her work with plant life in the film, which is a shame.

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

Florence Pugh and Jean Tatlock Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Wikipedia

Oppenheimer's troubled lover, Jean Tatlock, was a psychiatrist, which means she graduated from medical school, and, in my book, that makes her a scientist. Tatlock had a hell of a life and deserves her own movie, frankly. One of my few misgivings about Oppenheimer is how Tatlock isn't given much attention.

Matt Damon as Lt. General Leslie Groves

Matt Damon and Leslie Groves Matt Carr/Getty Images; MPI/Getty Images

Leslie Groves, the connective tissue between Oppenheimer and the government, attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was a big shot at the Army Corps of Engineers, and was, next to Oppenheimer, the top man at the Manhattan Project. Maybe he wasn't a scientist per se, but he knew science. As portrayed by Matt Damon, he's also a riot.

Dane DeHaan as Kenneth Nichols

Dane DeHaan and Kenneth Nichols Mike Marsland/WireImage; Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Maybe Kenneth Nichols was a good guy, but the way DeHaan and Nolan present him, he's a sniveling creep who, as a military engineer, made life for Oppenheimer difficult at Los Alamos and, later, as part of the Atomic Energy Commission, was part of the push to silence Oppenheimer. Dane DeHaan as a baddie is always welcome in a movie.

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss

Robert Downey Jr. and Lewis Strauss Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Booo! Hiss!!! The businessman who funded scientific research, who later let his ego stand in the way of genius, got Oppenheimer his position at the Institute for Advanced Study. But when working at the Atomic Energy Commission, he led a secret campaign to destroy Oppenheimer. There are many theories as to why. He may have been a true Cold Warrior who felt building stockpiles of weapons was the path to victory, or maybe he was just a loser who couldn't handle Oppenheimer mocking him that one time. Either way, this role is the best thing Robert Downey Jr. has done in years.

Tom Conti as Albert Einstein

Tom Conti and Albert Einstein Jones/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Bettmann/Getty Images

The first time Tom Conti and his big poof of hair show up on screen as Albert Einstein, you kinda think it's a joke. But that's just to disarm you. The man whose name has become a tongue-in-cheek synonym for a smarty pants is actually clutch to the most emotionally devastating scenes in the entire movie. This performance surprise enriched uranium that's key to the detonation.