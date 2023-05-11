The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Meadow Walker Teases ‘Fast X’ Cameo in Tribute to Her Dad Paul Walker

    Meadow Walker's big screen debut honors her father Paul Walker's legacy.

    Published
    Glenn Garner
    Meadow Walker/Instagram

    Meadow Walker is honoring her father's legacy with her big screen debut.

    The model, 24, whose father is the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, revealed in a sweet Instagram tribute that she's making her first cameo in the franchise with the upcoming 10th installment Fast X.

    "The first Fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin [Diesel], Jordana [Brewster], Michelle [Rodriguez], Chris ['Ludacris' Bridges] and more on the monitors," wrote Meadow. "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

    She praised director Louis Leterrier for his "kindness, patience and support," adding: "It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning."

    Read More
    L to R: Vin Diesel and Daniela Melchior in FAST X (Universal Pictures)
    Vin Diesel and Daniela Melchior in Fast X (Universal Pictures)

    "Special shoutout to my dad’s best friend who is now my best friend [Paul's producing partner Brandon Birtell], this wouldn’t have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x I love you all so much," added Meadow.

    Meadow appears to be portraying a flight attendant in Fast X, sharing a photo of her scene (in which she walks down the aisle of a plane) on a monitor.

    Paul welcomed Meadow with then-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros on Nov. 4, 1998, a year and a half before filming The Fast and the Furious (2001), the first entry in the action franchise.

    The actor died at age 40 in November 2013 when his Porsche Carrera crashed in Santa Clarita, Calif. After filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche, Meadow settled out of court with the car company in 2017.

    Meadow has remained close with her father's Fast & Furious costars over the years. Diesel, 55, who is her godfather, walked her down the aisle at her October 2021 wedding to actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

    Fast X premieres May 19 in U.S. theaters.

