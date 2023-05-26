‘MDLNY’s Ryan Serhant Purchases Rare, Custom Range Rover Worth Over $150K (Exclusive)

Ryan Serhant is the proud owner of a brand new, custom Range Rover.

On Friday, the real estate broker — who has starred on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing: New York since its debut in 2012 — introduced his newest toy: a 2023 Range Rover SE LWB (long wheel base) with 7 seats that is valued at over $150k.

"I spend a lot of time in my car — it's my office," Serhant exclusively tells The Messenger. "It's where I meet and drive clients to see incredible real estate. It's where I finalize deals, so I always need a car that is luxury, spacious and has a gorgeous interior."

"I had a Cadillac Escalade for almost 10 years and we loved that car too," he adds. "This is a 2023 Range Rover SE with a long wheel base and, of course, it has a custom metallic matte SERHANT blue — you will see me all over NYC."

"This new Range Rover is gorgeous — it's architecturally beautiful inside and out – so it's perfect for creating a full luxury experience for me, our team and my clients when we drive to the most spectacular addresses all around the city," he concludes.

Ryan Serhant Range Rover Credit: Serhant Studios

In 2022, ​​production for the Emmy-nominated Bravo hit was placed on pause by the network, according to Variety.

Four months prior, longtime cast member Fredrik Eklund announced he was officially leaving the show.

"It's an end of an era and a new start for me," Eklund wrote in an Instagram post. "I let Andy [Cohen], the producers and the executives know last week how grateful I am. Eternally grateful, I mean what an incredible run we had together."

Speaking with Page Six last month, Serhant — who is married to wife Emilia Bechrakis Serhant — said there "are big things in the works" when it comes to his next move.

"There's a lot going on," Serhant said of the commotion happening behind the scenes.