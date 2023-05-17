The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Mayor Eric Adams on Prince Harry Car Chase: ‘We Have to Be Extremely Responsible’

    The New York City mayor termed the incident "reckless."

    Charmaine Patterson
    New York City Mayor Eric Adams has spoken out to condemn the recent car chase involving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Markle's mother.

    The three were in a vehicle together on Tuesday night when they were followed by paparazzi in what turned into a dangerous chase that lasted more than two hours.  They had attended the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power where Markle accepted the  Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award.

    On Wednesday, Mayor Adams addressed the incident in a live briefing.

    "It's clear that the press, paparazzi — they want to get the right shot, they want to get the story, but public safety must always be at the forefront," he said in video captured by the Associated Press.

    He added, "The briefing I received — two of our officers could have been injured. New York City is different than a small town somewhere. You shouldn't be speeding anywhere. But this is a densely populated city."

    He referenced the death of Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash as her chauffeur was fleeing the paparazzi on Aug. 31, 1997.

    "I don't think there's many of us who don't recall how his mom died," he noted.

    "It would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this, and something to have happened to them as well."

    The mayor told constituents, "We have to be extremely responsible. I thought that was a bit reckless and irresponsible."

    In a statement to The Messenger on the incident, Prince Harry's spokesperson said, "Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. [Doria] Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi."

    The spokesperson continued, "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

    "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."


