Max Greenfield Kept ‘New Girl’ Alive At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Elaine's big day continues, thanks to Max Greenfield and the Eras Tour. Just over a decade after Taylor Swift guest starred on New Girl, Greenfield and his wife attended one of Swift's career-encompassing shows in Los Angeles, his arm loaded with what have become the traditional Taylor Swift friendship bracelets. He posted a few pics on Instagram from the Friday night show, and included a video with a closeup of one of the bracelets that read, "Elaines big day."

That was the title of the 2013 episode in which Swift, playing Elaine, popped up in the audience during Cece's (Hannah Simone) wedding to proclaim her love to the guy Cece was supposed to be marrying. It doesn't matter who that guy was, but what's important is that Cece didn't really want to marry him either, and him finding true love with Elaine freed Cece to eventually marry her own true love, Schmidt (Greenfield).

Greenfield also shared a photo with Euphoria star Hunter Schafer and ended his carousel with a photo of his dog wearing a couple of the bracelets.

Max Greenfield with Hunter Schafer at Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Los Angeles. Max Greenfield/Instagram

In real life, Greenfield is married to casting director Tess Sanchez, and they have two children, including 13 year-old Lilly, who can be briefly seen in one of the Instagram videos. Lilly became a bit of a star during the pandemic as Greenfield documented his attempts to teach homeschool while Lilly sang random pop songs, roasted her dad and got distracted by anything and everything. She probably had a ball, but it's possible Greenfield had an even better time.

He told People that the concert was "one of the greatest experiences of my entire life" and that he was "drunk on Taylor Swift." He also promised to never take off those friendship bracelets, and he was at least still wearing a couple of them two days later when he attended the MPTF NextGen Summer Party in Hollywood. Actress Bailee Madison, who also attended the Friday show, posted an Instagram story with Greenfield where they both showed off their bracelets. "Dealing with our post TS concert depression together," she wrote. "Friendship bracelets going strong."

The friendship bracelets, which are usually beaded bracelets with letter beads spelling out various Taylor Swift references, became a part of the Eras tour thanks to one line in the Midnights track, "You're On Your Own, Kid." All Swift had to do was sing, "Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it," and suddenly a trend was born. Even Mark Zuckerberg got in on the fun, and added face gems for some added pizzazz.