Max Greenfield Kept ‘New Girl’ Alive At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Elaine's big day continues, thanks to Max Greenfield and the Eras Tour. Just over a decade after Taylor Swift guest starred on New Girl, Greenfield and his wife attended one of Swift's career-encompassing shows in Los Angeles, his arm loaded with what have become the traditional Taylor Swift friendship bracelets. He posted a few pics on Instagram from the Friday night show, and included a video with a closeup of one of the bracelets that read, "Elaines big day."
That was the title of the 2013 episode in which Swift, playing Elaine, popped up in the audience during Cece's (Hannah Simone) wedding to proclaim her love to the guy Cece was supposed to be marrying. It doesn't matter who that guy was, but what's important is that Cece didn't really want to marry him either, and him finding true love with Elaine freed Cece to eventually marry her own true love, Schmidt (Greenfield).
Greenfield also shared a photo with Euphoria star Hunter Schafer and ended his carousel with a photo of his dog wearing a couple of the bracelets.
- Inside the Booming Market for Taylor Swift Eras Tour Confetti
- Justin Trudeau Reacts to Taylor Swift Eras Tour Coming to Canada
- NICU Babies Were Dressed Up As Taylor Swift Albums To Celebrate The Eras Tour
- Taylor Swift Breaks Garth Brooks’s Record During Pittsburgh Stop of Eras Tour
- Toronto Tourism Group ‘Thrilled’ to Host Taylor Swift for 2024 Eras Tour Dates (Exclusive)
- How Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Surprise Songs Are Inspiring a Whole New Level of Fan Fervor
In real life, Greenfield is married to casting director Tess Sanchez, and they have two children, including 13 year-old Lilly, who can be briefly seen in one of the Instagram videos. Lilly became a bit of a star during the pandemic as Greenfield documented his attempts to teach homeschool while Lilly sang random pop songs, roasted her dad and got distracted by anything and everything. She probably had a ball, but it's possible Greenfield had an even better time.
He told People that the concert was "one of the greatest experiences of my entire life" and that he was "drunk on Taylor Swift." He also promised to never take off those friendship bracelets, and he was at least still wearing a couple of them two days later when he attended the MPTF NextGen Summer Party in Hollywood. Actress Bailee Madison, who also attended the Friday show, posted an Instagram story with Greenfield where they both showed off their bracelets. "Dealing with our post TS concert depression together," she wrote. "Friendship bracelets going strong."
The friendship bracelets, which are usually beaded bracelets with letter beads spelling out various Taylor Swift references, became a part of the Eras tour thanks to one line in the Midnights track, "You're On Your Own, Kid." All Swift had to do was sing, "Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it," and suddenly a trend was born. Even Mark Zuckerberg got in on the fun, and added face gems for some added pizzazz.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites on SAG, WGA Picket Lines — And Li’l Sebastian Was There!Entertainment
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment