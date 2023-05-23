Max: Everything to Know About the HBO Max Rebrand

HBO Max has officially rebranded as Max, as Warner Bros. Discovery aims to consolidate and expand the streaming service's offering beyond just HBO content.

The relaunch comes with a slew of new titles coming over from Discovery+, new personalization features, and simplified navigation to make the viewer's experience even better.

In addition, Max is introducing a robust new children's library complete with a separate kids profile and parental controls in its effort to make the streaming service a one-stop entertainment destination for the whole family.

Along with new content, the interface is getting a subtle refresh with a Warner Bros. blue theme replacing the signature purple HBO Max look. There's a new simplified navigation toolbar at the top and new profile avatar options to further enhance customization options.

Max content

TLDR: Max has all of your favorite shows and movies from the entire HBO Max catalog will still be available to stream, plus a ton of new content from Discovery+.

THE DETAILS: Max is taking the HBO Max library and bringing it to the next level. The streaming service is adding thousands of hours of new titles from Discovery+, and will continue to feature HBO originals like Succession and House of the Dragon; classic Warner Bros. films like Casablanca and The Shining; Max Originals like The Flight Attendant and Hacks; the DC Universe and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. In the future, the streaming service will have the first-ever scripted Harry Potter series.

Max launched on May 23 with brand new originals SmartLess: On the Road, How To Create a Sex Scandal, What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Clone High, and documentary Bama Rush, plus the streaming debut of DC superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

In addition, the service is adding new documentaries, lifestyle and reality shows from Magnolia Network, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more.

How to access Max

TLDR: Current HBO Max subscribers will have their apps automatically updated to Max on launch day, May 23. If for some reason it doesn't work, they can re-download the app.

THE DETAILS: All HBO Max subscribers will get access to Max, with most subscribers' apps updating automatically. If your account doesn't upgrade to Max on its own, you'll need to download the updated Max app. HBO Max subscribers will be able to keep their same profiles, including settings, watch history and lists so they can pick up watching right where they left off.

Discovery+ subscribers can sign up as new Max customers with extended free trials and other upcoming promotional offers. Discovery+ will remain a stand-alone service.

For more information, visit Max's help center, which has detailed information on supported devices, billing, and other questions you may have.

Max pricing

TLDR: The ad-supported and ad-free Max subscription price will remain the same as HBO Max, with a new option for 4K streaming in the Ultimate Ad-Free tier.

THE DETAILS: Although HBO Max is now called Max, the pricing will remain the same for the standard tiers, so you won't feel an added hit to your wallet. While 4K UHD resolution was originally included in the HBO Max ad-free tier, you'll now have to pay extra for it in Max's new "Ultimate" tier.

Max Ad-Lite offers 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, and 5.1 surround sound quality for $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

offers 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, and 5.1 surround sound quality for $9.99/month or $99.99/year. Max Ad-Free features 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, 30 offline downloads, and 5.1 surround sound quality for $15.99/month or $149.99/year.

features 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, 30 offline downloads, and 5.1 surround sound quality for $15.99/month or $149.99/year. Max Ultimate Ad-Free is the new, highest-tiered offering and features 4 concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, and Dolby Atmos sound quality for $19.99/month, or $199.99/year.

If you subscribed directly through Max or an app store, there will be no immediate changes to your subscription price or billing process, except the charge on your bank statement will be from "Max" instead of "HBO Max."

If you subscribed through a TV, wireless or internet provider, your provider will contact you directly about any changes to your plan.