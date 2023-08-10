Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade’s Music Video: ‘So Good’

Perhaps Mauricio Umansky just fell in love with this project.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards surprised fans Thursday afternoon by releasing the music video of "Fall in Love With Me" earlier than expected.

"@kylerichards18 and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I’m proud of that," Wade wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for the support and love. Love is love is love."

One of those supporters is Richards' husband. After seeing the Instagram post announcing the video's release, Umansky commented with three fire emojis and the message, "So good."

The support comes after news broke in July that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband were separating after 27 years of marriage.

At the time, both parties released a statement clarifying that "any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue."

"Yes, we have had a rough year," the pair said on Instagram. "The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."

Richards has also maintained that she is not dating Wade. In fact, their friendship is something they wanted to address in the music video.

"We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Wade explained in a YouTube video. "The internet is going to be popping off about this one, I'm sure."

Richards added, "If they're going to talk, you might as well give them something to talk about."