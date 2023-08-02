Maude Apatow Mourns Angus Cloud in Touching Tribute: ‘I Will Love You Forever’

Maude Apatow has joined her Euphoria castmates in remembering their late co-star Angus Cloud.

On Wednesday, the actress penned an emotional tribute to her friend on Instagram two days after Cloud died at age 25.

"Angus was the funniest person ever," Apatow wrote alongside a series of photos. "I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we'd have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can't really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken."

"Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life," she concluded. "I will love you forever."

Cloud, who played Fezco on the hit HBO teen drama, died a week after burying his father, according to TMZ. Cloud's cause of death has not yet been announced, though the Oakland Police Department is actively investigating.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," his family shared in a statement Monday.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," their statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Angus Cloud attends Ralph's Club by Ralph Lauren at The Claridge's Brook Street on November 30, 2022 in London, England. Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Since the news broke, other co-stars and close friends have offered their condolences and shared sweet memories of the late actor.

"Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter," Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I'm struggling to find all the words."

"You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same," she continued. "This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

Euphoria's leading lady, Zandaya, also shared her thoughts.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."

"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love... 'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it," Zendaya noted.

"I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment," she added. "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."